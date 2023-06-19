LOVE AGAIN Available On Blu-Ray and DVD

LOVE AGAIN, the film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion, will be released on Blu-Ray™ and DVD on July 18.

What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone.

A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart.

BLU-RAY™, DIGITAL, AND DVD Special Features:

Finding Love Again

6 Deleted Scenes