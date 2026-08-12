LOST LAMBS by Madeline Cash Named Service95 Book Club's Next Read

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Dua Lipa's Service95 Book Club has selected LOST LAMBS by Madeline Cash as its latest monthly read. The selection will be accompanied by exclusive content from Lipa and Cash across service95.com, social media, and the Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa podcast, where listeners can hear an interview between the two.

Speaking about Lost Lambs, Dua shares: ''Lost Lambs' by Madeline Cash is possibly the most hyped novel of 2026. It's packed with a dysfunctional family, a bloodthirsty billionaire, conspiracy theories, online radicalisation, an infestation of gnats and, at its heart, a search for identity and meaning. The story follows the unravelling of the Flynn family. Parents Catherine and Bud decide to open up their marriage. Catherine is day-drinking while Bud is coasting through his deadbeat job at Alabaster Harbor. Their three daughters – Abigail, Louise and Harper – rebel and scream for attention in their own ways. Madeline writes at full volume – reading 'Lost Lambs' can feel like scrolling an overstimulating social feed. But she keeps sight of the tenderness at the heart of the Flynn family and, hidden among the drama is a lot of truth about connection and why it matters. It's funny, fast and intoxicating.' – Dua Lipa

In Dua's interview with Madeline, the pair discuss family dysfunction, modern discontent despite privilege, the novel's – and society's – obsession with youth, and the joy of using humor and absurdity to explore serious issues.

As with other monthly reads, readers can check out Madeline's recommended reading list and playlist to accompany Lost Lambs. For readers looking to explore the novel's themes even further, Service95 has commissioned a piece that explores the Flynn family through a therapist's view: A Psychologist's Guide To The Flynns, and a curated list of Books To Read When Your Family Is As Dysfunctional As The Flynns.

The Service95 Book Club is the latest extension of Service95 – a global cultural platform and community that also consists of a weekly newsletter and Dua's At Your Service podcast. The Service95 Book Club is a place where Dua shares her favorite reads straight from her bookshelf, alongside countless recommendations, reviews and interviews from the Service95 team and beyond. Dua's conversations with the authors – from Margaret Atwood to Olga Tokarczuk and Ocean Vuong – peel back the layers behind stories selected from around the world and have gone on to earn her the title of 'one of Britain's foremost literary tastemakers' from The Telegraph and 'the queen of trendsetting literary taste' from The Independent. In addition, the Service95 Book Club podcast was recognized among the Best Podcasts of the Week by The Guardian upon launch and landed atop Spotify's list of the Best Video Podcasts of 2025.

About Madeline Cash

Madeline Cash is the founder of Forever Magazine and the author of the story collection Earth Angel. Her fiction has appeared in Granta, The Baffler, The Sewanee Review, The Drift, and Bomb, among other publications. Lost Lambs is her debut novel.

About Dua Lipa

3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa continues to be one of pop music's leading forces with the release of her third album, Radical Optimism. The album went No. 1 in 12 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua's biggest sales week yet. The New York Times named it a Critic's Pick and hailed it as 'an album of nonstop ear candy,' along with Variety, who declared it 'a joyous blast of pop savvy,' The New Yorker, who praised, 'the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,' and Vogue, who raved it is 'a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.'

Most recently, Dua released Dua Lipa (Live From Mexico) – a live album and concert film recorded during the epic finale of her globally acclaimed Radical Optimism Tour, which culminated in 92 shows across five continents, including back-to-back sold-out dates at Wembley Stadium, with over 1.75 million tickets sold across the global trek.

Following its release in 2020, Dua's certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia became the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The GRAMMY Award-winning album spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with 'Levitating' earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard's No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture and society editorial platform that now comprises a weekly newsletter, the Service95 Book Club and the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, which has been lauded by The Sunday Times and The Guardian, and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify. Having graced every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed, Dua added 'designer' to her resume in 2023 when she co-designed Versace's 'La Vacanza' collection alongside Donatella Versace herself, which Vogue deemed 'the hottest collaboration of the summer.'

Dua's eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in BRIT Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 10 GRAMMY nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Additionally, she earned nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her hit song 'Dance The Night' from the box office sensation 'Barbie.' Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 50 billion streams and holds the record for being the first female artist to have two albums with over 15 billion streams each on Spotify.

LOST LAMBS follows the unraveling of the Flynn family, whose parents open up their marriage while their three daughters navigate their own forms of rebellion. Additional materials tied to the selection, including a recommended reading list and playlist curated by Cash, are also being made available through the Service95 Book Club.

Photo Credit: Service95 Book Club



Photo Credit: Service95 Book Club

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