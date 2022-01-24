LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Announce Annual Viewers Choice Show

After 365 WILD days of laughs, games, celebrities, cooking, crafts, tips and more, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest reflect back on 2021 with the return of the "Live's Viewers' Choice Show" airing on Friday, January 28.

Fully guided by votes from viewers, the special show will feature three main categories including Best Celebrity Walkout, Best Halloween Performance and Best Trivia Dancer.

The celebration will culminate with a Top 10 countdown of "Live" moments from the past 12 months and reveal the best clip of 2021.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Watch highlights from last year's episode here: