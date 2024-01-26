LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Takes Over The Oscars Stage For AFTER THE OSCARS Special

The fan-favorite special “After the Oscars” will air LIVE from the famed Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 9:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 11.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

As the sun sets on Oscar night and all of Hollywood is dancing the night away, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the “Live” family will work through the night in preparation for television's BIGGEST morning of the year.

The fan-favorite special “After the Oscars” will air LIVE from the famed Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 9:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 11, and will feature unforgettable moments with the night's biggest winners captured the very moment they walked offstage mere hours before. The highest-rated show of the year for “Live” will take place LIVE in front of a huge audience of fans and feature musical performances, fashion panels and more.   

This year's “After the Oscars” will be the very first time Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos helm the special show together as co-hosts. The two joined forces on “Live” in April 2023 and have dominated the television landscape as the No. 1 entertainment talk show for the fourth season and counting. For the past two years, Live's special “After the Oscars” show has reached over 3 million viewers. 

Ticket information can be found HERE.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

About “Live with Kelly and Mark”

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa. Visit “Live” on the web (LivewithKellyandMark.com), Facebook, Instagram and TikTok (@LiveKellyandMark).  



