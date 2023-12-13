LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Grows To Its Second Strongest Week This Season In Households And Viewers

During the week of Nov. 27, 2023, “Live with Kelly and Mark” delivered its 2nd straight week of gains in both Households (+2% - 1.66 rating vs. 1.63 rating) and Total Viewers (+2% - 2.478 million vs. 2.437 million) to score its 2nd strongest week of the season.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” grew over the same week last season (11/28/22) for the 6th straight week in both Households (+10% - 1.66 rating vs. 1.51 rating) and Total Viewers (+11% - 2.478 million vs. 2.226 million).

For the 3rd week in a row, “Live with Kelly and Mark” stood as the week's No. 1 daytime talk show – network or syndicated – in Total Viewers (2.478 million), while also ranking No. 1 in Households (1.66 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.52 rating). In fact, “Live” has ranked as daytime's No. 1 talk show for 44 consecutive weeks with Women 25-54. “Live” also stood as the No. 1 entertainment talk show of the week across all key Nielsen measures, topping all daytime and late-night entertainment talk shows.

Tuesday's broadcast (on 11/28/23) marked the show's 2nd most-watched telecast in Total Viewers (2.650 million) on any day so far this season. Tueday's episode featured actress Jennifer Garner, journalist Bryant Gumbel and singer Samara Joy.

On average for the 2023-2024 season, “Live with Kelly and Mark” is improving over the comparable weeks last season in both Households (+2% - 1.56 rating vs. 1.53 rating) and Total Viewers (+6% - 2.353 million vs. 2.226 million) to stand as one of only two syndicated talk shows to see yearly gains.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” stands as the No. 1 daytime talk show of the season in Total Viewers (2.353 million) and Women 25-54 (0.52 rating). In fact, “Live” ranks as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 5th season in a row with Women 25-54.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is also the season's No. 1 entertainment talk show across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.56 rating), Total Viewers (2.353 million) and Women 25-54 (0.52 rating).

About “Live with Kelly and Mark”

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.