LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Debuts on Monday on ABC

On Monday, April 17, 'Live' is thrilled to welcome new co-host Mark Consuelos to TV's #1 entertainment talk show! Actor and husband of 26 years to the iconic Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos will bring his signature energy to daytime's longest running talk show.

'Live' consistently delivers A-list celebrity interviews, musical performances, helpful life hacks, cooking demonstrations and more to millions of viewers across the United States and Canada.

After several years, Ryan Seacrest departed the long-running daytime show this morning, April 14 after announcing his departure earlier this year.