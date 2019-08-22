LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Ushers in Its 32nd Season With Entertainment's Brightest Stars and New Theme Weeks

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" dives into its new season on Sept. 2 with a stellar lineup of talent, music, theme weeks and "live" fun all month long. Plus, the 32nd season of "Live" has officially been dubbed the "Year of the Fan," as hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest honor and put the spotlight on both the in-studio audience and viewers across the country.

Daytime TV's No. 1 entertainment talk show, "Live" kicks off the "Year of the Fan" by bringing "Live's" behind-the-scenes excitement directly to the viewers at home, with Facebook Live preshows every morning Sept. 3-5. The live streams will go backstage, capturing the moments leading up to the live broadcast. Tuesday, Sept. 3, will follow Ryan as he greets audience members outside the studio. On Wednesday, Sept. 4, viewers will get a glimpse of Kelly's preshow routine; and on Thursday, Sept. 5, "Twin Cities Live" host STEVE PATTERSON will take the reins of the Facebook Live stream.

In addition, every morning one deserving person from the studio audience will be selected to be the "I in Live," a new daily addition to the broadcast. The "I in Live" audience member will meet and be interviewed by Kelly and Ryan, sharing their story and becoming part of "Live"'s digital platforms and even the show itself. And throughout the season, "Live" will offer special contests, segments and surprises in celebration of the show's legion of fans.

As summer winds down and kids back go to school, so do Kelly and Ryan with "School of Life Week." Every day from Sept. 3-7, they'll delve into a different "adult life" topic, getting schooled on everything from Plumbing 101 to Cooking 101 and more.

Sept. 9-13 marks the return of the always-exciting "Record Breaker Week." Over the years, "Live" has joined forces with Guinness World Records™ to host a week of larger-than-life and unforgettable record attempts. It all continues this year with a new lineup of spectacular stunts, including "Most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously": hundreds of ballet enthusiasts joining principal dancers from American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet outside of "Live"'s Manhattan studio to set a truly unique record; "Cake Boss" BUDDY VALASTRO going head-to-head with Kelly and Ryan in a cupcake icing competition; and "Property Brothers" DREW AND JONATHAN SCOTT teaming up to take on an especially entertaining attempt of their own.

Throughout September, Kelly and Ryan will sit down with some of the biggest names from the worlds of film and TV, including superstars JENNIFER LOPEZ and SYLVESTER STALLONE, Oscar® winner RAMI MALEK, actors ORLANDO BLOOM and ASHTON KUTCHER, and actress TARAJI P. HENSON. Also visiting will be model and actress CARA DELEVINGNE, actresses CONSTANCE WU and MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL, actors ANSEL ELGORT and JAMES McAVOY, and award-winning journalist and soon-to-be talk show host TAMRON HALL. "Live" also will feature performances from country superstar TRISHA YEARWOOD, rock band GOO GOO DOLLS and singer-songwriter ANDY GRAMMER.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





