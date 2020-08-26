LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Returns the Week of September 7th

The show returns to the studio after more than five months of remote shows.

September 2020 on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" will mark the top morning talk show's return to its New York City studio, with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and the "Live" team transitioning from more than five months of shows produced remotely via video chat.

"Live" heads into 2020-2021 after finishing the 2019-2020 season as the top-rated show in Daytime in all key demos. And during the pandemic, as the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" team kept the momentum going despite the challenges of broadcasting the show via video chat from multiple locations, "Live" ranked as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show across the board - with Total Viewers, Households and the key Women demos*.

On Sept. 7, Ripa and Seacrest will head outdoors, kicking off the new season with a special holiday broadcast, "Live's Labor Day Cookout." THE LINEUP includes guest Hilary Swank; a backyard performance by Brett Eldredge; and Ripa, Seacrest and executive producer Michael Gelman's favorite recipes for delicious Labor Day grilling.

Then on Sept. 8, Ripa and Seacrest will be reunited in the "Live" studio. With its return "home" to New York, "Live" will spend the first month of the new season focused on "Live @Home" - four themed weeks that will showcase a wide range of essential "at home" how-to's and advice for viewers.

A sampling of the topics:

Week of Sept. 8: @Home Improvement Week - Painting, de-cluttering, DIY repairs, and more Week of Sept. 14: Cooking School @Home - including cooking with herbs, knife skills and "Meat 101" Week of Sept. 21: Money Savings @Home - topics such as early retirement, emergency savings and more bargains from Monica Mangin Week of Sept. 28: @Home RX - from building a home first aid kit, to self-care, kitchen cures and more

Additional celebrity guests for September include actor JOHN LEGUIZAMO, new "Dancing with the Stars" host and executive producer TYRA BANKS, actress and entrepreneur JESSICA ALBA, late-night host and host of the upcoming primetime Emmy® Awards JIMMY KIMMEL, actress LAUREN COHAN, TV personality and businesswoman BETHENNY FRANKEL and acclaimed singer JOSH GROBAN.

The new season also will see the debut of the latest version of "Live's" popular daily Trivia game, as well as the return of "Live's" Trivia dancers. "Live @ Home Trivia" ties in with the overall theme of the kickoff to the new season, with Ripa and Seacrest showcasing dancers from across the country, strutting their stuff from their homes, and viewers at home taking on the daily show-themed trivia questions to win prizes.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

