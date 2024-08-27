LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kicks Off Season 37 Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This September, LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK will continue to deliver its one of kind, award-winning laughter and love with a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests including Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, Taraji P. Henson, David Muir, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Colin Farrell, Eva Mendes, Demi Moore, Laverne Cox, Derek Hough, Edie Falco, Elizabeth Olsen and more.

"Live” kicks off season 37 hot on the heels of a successful season 36 – complete with an Emmy® win for Kelly and Mark; Kelly being honored as a Disney Legend; and the show, helmed by executive producers Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa, maintaining its stronghold as the No. 1 entertainment talk show on television for the 4th year and counting. The show continues to be the longest-running daytime television talk show in history.

In celebration of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2, Ana Gasteyer joins Kelly and Mark in studio; plus friend of the show Steve Patterson hits the streets of NYC to recreate magical movie moments and musical group The War And Treaty performs in studio.

“Live’s Turn Back Time Week,” Sept. 9-13, features savvy ways for viewers to look and feel their best at any age to explore the pros and cons of cosmetic surgery, supplements for healthy aging, diet tips and tricks, how to improve your memory and more.

Also this month, “Live” presents its annual Guinness World Record Week, Sept. 16-20, with brand-new challenges for Kelly and Mark.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.

