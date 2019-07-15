LIVE RESCUE Moves to Thursday Nights on A&E

Jul. 15, 2019  
"Live Rescue," A&E's live original documentary series, is moving to Thursday nights, with new episodes premiering on July 18 from 9-11pm ET/PT.

Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield with analysis from first responders, "Live Rescue" follows first responders from across the country as they bravely put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

Since its premiere in April, "Live Rescue" is averaging 1.0 million Total Viewers in L+SD and 1.2m in L+3 (Source: Nielsen, 4/22/19-6/24/19, 10 TC).

"Live Rescue" is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company.

A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it's the network's distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E always makes entertainment an art. The A&E website is located at aetv.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aetv and Facebook at facebook.com/AETV.



