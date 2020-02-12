LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD Returns to TLC on March 31

It's a season of change when LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD returns to TLC on Tuesday, March 31 at 9pm ET/PT. The new episodes usher in an abundance of change for all of the Roloffs; from a pregnancy to farm renovations to a new house and everything in between.

Much has changed since viewers first fell in love with the Roloffs 14 years ago and THE FAMILY dynamic continues to evolve following Matt and Amy's divorce. After Matt partially buys out Amy's stake in Roloff Farms, she decides that living 500 feet from her ex-husband no longer suits her lifestyle and embarks upon a journey to find a new home, and by extension, a new life. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Chris has a different milestone in mind-one that involves a diamond ring! But it's not just Amy whose life is transforming; right as Zach and Tori are getting the hang of being parents to son Jackson, they find out Tori is pregnant again-this time with a little girl! But this pregnancy proves far more difficult than her first, as Zach and Tori await the news of whether or not their baby will be a little person. On the other side of the farm, Matt and his girlfriend Caryn are figuring out what their future together looks like, and while a lot is up in the air, keeping up with the farm is still a top priority.

Despite the obstacles and occasional disagreements, Matt and Amy do their best to put their ever-changing, MODERN FAMILY first, striving to give their children and grandchildren a strong foundation on which to grow. But with the fate of the farm at stake, tensions reach new heights, begging the question: what does the future hold for the Roloff family?

Get the inside scoop! Go behind the scenes with the Roloff's on the TLC GO original series, LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD: INSIDE THE EPISODE. The series will be available on the TLC GO app with new episodes becoming available each Tuesday, immediately after the regular episodes premiere.

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD is produced for TLC by Discovery Studios Production in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.





