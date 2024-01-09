LITTLE MONSTERS to Arrive on SteelBook Blu-ray & Digital

Howie Mandell and Fred Savage return with the Vestron cult classic Little Monsters, arriving March 5 on SteelBook Blu-ray + Digital from Lionsgate.

Join sixth-grader Maurice as he finds his new best friend, who happens to be the monster under his bed! Featuring all-new artwork from Vance Kelly, Little Monsters will only be available at Walmart on SteelBook for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

Little Monsters is the story of Brian, a sixth grader who's recently moved to a new town and made friends with Maurice — the monster who lives under Brian's bed! Maurice introduces Brian to the world of monsters, where junk food rules, adults aren't allowed, and the fun and games never end. But when Brian's brother is kidnapped, it's time for Brian to get serious and fight the monsters on their turf in this zany cult favorite.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES