LISTINGS FOR NBC'S 'LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS' September 28 â€“ October 5

Monday, September 28: Guests Colin Quinn (Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of Fifty States), Kim Cattrall (Filthy Rich) and musical guest Jeff Rosenstock (Song: "Scram!" Album: NO DREAM). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1044A.

Tuesday, September 29: Guests Sarah Silverman, Lili Reinhart (Swimming Lessons: Poems) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers (Song: "I Know the End," Album: Punisher). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1045A.

Wednesday, September 30: Guests Taylor Schilling (Monsterland) and Brian Stelter (Hoax: Donald Trump, FOX News, and The Dangerous Distortion of Truth). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1046A.

Thursday, October 1: Guests Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), David Wright (The Captain) and Miranda July (Kajillionaire). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1047A.

Friday, October 2: Guests Keith Urban, Rachel Dratch (Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!) and musical guest Keith Urban (Song: "Forever," Album: THE SPEED OF NOW, Part 1). (OAD 9/22/20)

**Monday, October 5: Guests Jessica Chastain (The 355) and John Slattery (NEXT). Show 1048A.

