LISTEN: EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND Creator Phil Rosenthal Wants to Make a Reunion Special

On a recent guest appearance on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Everybody Loves Raymond creator/executive producer Phil Rosenthal says that he has pitched a reunion special for the show, but no one was interested in picking it up.

"I've pitched to now a couple of different places," Rosenthal REVEALED "We can do a reunion special. We can tell stories of the things that have happened to us at home, and then show a clip of the Raymond episode, and I think it will be entertaining and funny and you'll get a chance to catch up with the cast as they are now."

However, he said that there have been "no takers."

"Not yet." he said. "Maybe someone will hear this and say, 'Hey, this seems like a no-brainer.' I think people like the show, I think they would like to see the cast together. Again, I think they would like to revisit some of the highlights and outtakes from the show."

Listen to the full segment below!

Everybody Loves Raymond is an American sitcom television series created by Philip Rosenthal that aired on CBS from September 13, 1996, to May 16, 2005. The cast included Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, Madylin Sweeten, and Monica Horan.