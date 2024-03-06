LIPS LIKE SUGAR Rounds Out Cast With Juliette Lewis, Sasha Calle & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Principal photography is set for later this month on the highly anticipated neo-noir thriller LIPS LIKE SUGAR, starring Oscar-nominated actors Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson and directed by Grammy-winner Brantley Gutierrez. Oscar-nominee Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Lisa Frankenstein) and Erin Moriarty (The Boys) and have joined the star-studded cast.



Written by Anthony Tambakis (Warrior, Gringo), the film is produced by Thomas Fanning, Kevin Chinoy, Francesca Silvestri, Jeremy Plager, Kyle Schember, Zac Reeder and Teashop Productions, with LA Studio Group financing the project. Academy Award-nominee Will Butler (Arcade Fire) is set to compose the score. XYZ Films and Interstellar Sales Agency are co-repping sales.



Highly original and genre-bending, LIPS LIKE SUGAR is a coming-of-age crime thriller set against the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The film stars Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson as Detectives John Carr and Phil Harris, a pair of homicide cops working to solve a possible serial killer case while police and city officials demand that all murders in LA be labeled Missing Persons until the Olympic torch is doused and the international media has left town.

The detectives' paths cross with Tracy Anderson and Andi Campos (Newton and Calle), a pair of teenage girls that have formed a fast and intense friendship, with Montana transplant Tracy recently arrived in town with her mother (Lewis) and enamored of all things Hollywood. When Tracy disappears, Carr, Harris and Andi race a ticking clock to find her.



Wilson is repped by UTA and by Bob Wallerstein at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Harrelson is repped by 7 Deuce Entertainment and Steve Burkow at Ziffren, Brittenham. Newton is repped by WME, Entertainment 360 and Hansen Jacobson, Calle is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content, Lewis is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment and Moriarty is repped by CAA.

About XYZ Films:

XYZ Films is an independent studio whose mission is to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet. As a producer, financier, and distributor, the company is uniquely suited to identify talented filmmakers and bring their stories to life. XYZ recently expanded into talent management, working with a global roster of filmmakers. XYZ was founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian.