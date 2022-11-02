LIL REL HOWERY: I SAID IT. Y'ALL THINKING IT. to Premiere on HBO

The HBO Original comedy special LIL REL HOWERY: I SAID IT. Y'ALL THINKING IT., written and performed by actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery, will debut SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Returning to his hometown of Chicago for his second HBO special, actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery brings his signature storytelling style and spot-on impressions to the Chicago Theater.

In his first hour-long stand-up since HBO's "Live in Crenshaw" in 2019, Howery gets real on topics such as fame, fatherhood, and therapy - and performs sharp satirical takes on prominent figures in pop culture and beyond.

An unparalleled showcase of Howery's talents, LIL REL HOWERY: I SAID IT. Y'ALL THINKING IT. puts the spotlight on a star at the top of his game as he delivers a uniquely hilarious set focused on everyday issues important to the artist - and his audience.

LIL REL HOWERY: I SAID IT. Y'ALL THINKING IT. is written, performed, and executive produced by Lil Rel Howery; co-executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeannáe Rouzan-Clay, and Avi Gilbert; and directed by Ali LeRoi.

Watch the trailer here: