LICORICE PIZZA Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release Date

Alana Haim, from the GrammyÂ® nominated musical group HAIM, and Cooper Hoffman deliver incredible star-making performances in LICORICE PIZZA, available to own for the first time on Digital now and on Blu-rayâ„¢ and DVD May 17, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

From multi-OscarÂ® nominated director, writer, producer and cinematographer Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, Phantom Thread), the Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh film received an impressive score of 90% and is hailed by critics as "unforgettable," "laugh out loud hilarious" (Deadline) and "magical" (Indiewire).

A delightful depiction of one of life's most treasured feelings, MGM's LICORICE PIZZA on Blu-rayâ„¢ and DVD includes a special limited-edition poster and double-sided cover art. Additionally, viewers can go behind-the-scenes with all-new bonus features such as camera tests, a deleted scene and in-universe commercials featuring cast and crew exclusively on the Blu-rayâ„¢ and DVD.

Showcasing an all-star, Critics Choice AwardÂ® nominated ensemble cast, LICORICE PIZZA stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Academy AwardÂ® winner Sean Penn (Mystic River, Milk), Academy AwardÂ® nominee Tom Waits (Seven Psychopaths, The Dead DON'T Die), Academy AwardÂ® nominee Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born, Silver Linings Playbook) and Benny Safdie (Pieces of a Woman, upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi).

LICORICE PIZZA is a timeless story of Alana Kane (Haim) and Gary Valentine (Hoffman) growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. Nominated for over 180 awards to-date including three Academy AwardsÂ®, eight Critics Choice Awards, and a total of 22 Best Picture nominations, the film is "an exhilarating reminder of what joy is like" (The New Yorker) and "reminds us why we love movies so much" (Slashfilm).

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO BLU-RAYâ„¢ & DVD

Camera Tests - Pre-production camera tests and unused takes

The Handman Scene - A deleted scene from the film

Fat Bernie's Commercial - An in-universe commercial for Fat Bernie's as shot by Gary Valentine

Behind the Scenes - A glimpse behind the scenes of Licorice Pizza through a collection on-set photos and videos

