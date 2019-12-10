LET HIM GO Gets Release Date at Focus Features

Focus Features will release LET HIM GO on Friday August 21, 2020 domestically in North America. Universal Pictures International will release internationally.

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson. When they discover that he is in the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, George and Margaret must fight for the survival of their family.

A thriller written and directed by Thomas Bezucha, Let Him Go stars Academy-Award® winner Kevin Costner and Academy-Award® nominee Diane Lane, along with Academy-Award® nominee Lesley Manville. Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of The Mazur Kaplan Company produced alongside Thomas Bezucha.





