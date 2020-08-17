LES MISERABLES Starring Hugh Jackman is Now Streaming on Netflix

The 2012 movie musical took home three Oscars.

Feeling a little miserable these days? Netflix has you covered. The 2012 film adaptation of LES MISERABLES is now available to stream!

You may think your June was a bummer, but it might not compare to the June Rebellion in 1832 France. Based on the 1862 novelization of the historic event by Victor Hugo, the musical has been one of the most massive hits in musical theater history since its Parisian premiere in 1980. With rousing music by Claude-Michel Schonberg and heartbreaking lyrics by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, there's no denying the eight time Tony Award-winning musical has staying power.

The Hollywood telling of the epic struggle between Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert had more mixed reviews with Tom Hooper's intense camera angles and movie-star casting. However, after a 32-year wait, having a musical version on film was a welcome relief. Hooper most recently turned his camera on a Broadway classic with 2019's CATS.

The glamorous cast is led by upcoming star of THE MUSIC MAN on Broadway, Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean. Stage stars Aaron Tveit and Samantha Barks also shine as Enjolras and Eponine, respectively. Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Helena Bonham Carter round out the main cast.

Hathaway took home an Oscar for her dramatic transformation into the destitute Fantine. The film scored seven more nominations and bagged three statues in total.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

