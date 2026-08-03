LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Guest Lineup for August 3-10 Revealed

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NBC has released the guest lineup for LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers covering the week of August 3 through August 10. The schedule includes Ryan Gosling, Jessie Ware, Henry Winkler, Aubrey Plaza, Gaten Matarazzo, Colman Domingo, Charlize Theron, Rose Byrne and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, along with CHESS stars Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher.

Monday, August 3: Guests include Ryan Gosling (Project Hail Mary) and Jessie Ware (Superbloom). (OAD 3/18/2026)

Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Henry Winkler (Hazardous History with Henry Winkler) and Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, & Nicholas Christopher (Chess). (OAD 4/20/2026)

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Aubrey Plaza (Kevin), Gaten Matarazzo (Pizza Movie), and Dan Bucatinsky (The Comeback). (OAD 4/21/2026)

Thursday, August 6: Guests include Colman Domingo (Michael; Euphoria) and Scott MacArthur (Running Point). (OAD 4/22/2026)

Friday, August 7: Guests include Charlize Theron (Apex) and Jorma Taccone (Over Your Dead Body). (OAD 4/23/2026)

**Monday, August 10: Guests include Rose Byrne (Fallen Angels) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Dog Day Afternoon). (OAD 4/27/2026)

**denotes changes or additions

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