LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Guest Lineup for August 3-10 Revealed
Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher will discuss their work on CHESS during the week's episodes.
NBC has released the guest lineup for LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers covering the week of August 3 through August 10. The schedule includes Ryan Gosling, Jessie Ware, Henry Winkler, Aubrey Plaza, Gaten Matarazzo, Colman Domingo, Charlize Theron, Rose Byrne and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, along with CHESS stars Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher.
Monday, August 3: Guests include Ryan Gosling (Project Hail Mary) and Jessie Ware (Superbloom). (OAD 3/18/2026)
Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Henry Winkler (Hazardous History with Henry Winkler) and Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, & Nicholas Christopher (Chess). (OAD 4/20/2026)
Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Aubrey Plaza (Kevin), Gaten Matarazzo (Pizza Movie), and Dan Bucatinsky (The Comeback). (OAD 4/21/2026)
Thursday, August 6: Guests include Colman Domingo (Michael; Euphoria) and Scott MacArthur (Running Point). (OAD 4/22/2026)
Friday, August 7: Guests include Charlize Theron (Apex) and Jorma Taccone (Over Your Dead Body). (OAD 4/23/2026)
**Monday, August 10: Guests include Rose Byrne (Fallen Angels) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Dog Day Afternoon). (OAD 4/27/2026)
**denotes changes or additions