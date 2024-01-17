LAS NOGAS by Catya Plate to Screen at Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event in Los Angeles

This award-winning cautionary tale celebrates animal ingenuity and the importance of species survivalism.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

LAS NOGAS by Catya Plate to Screen at Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event in Los Angeles

Brooklyn Filmmaker and Artist Catya Plate heads to Los Angeles to screen her highly anticipated third short of the award-winning environmental trilogy LAS NOGAS at the celebrated Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Screening Event, that "takes pride in being a place of discovery and spotlight on the best short filmmakers in the world for a high-level industry audience" on January 31st at 7PM at the TLC Chinese 6 Theatres!

In April 2023, Catya Plate received for Las Nogas a prestigious 2023 NYC Women's Fund Grant Award by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA). Since the film's launch in the festival circuit in July, she won the GREEN PLANET AWARD at the Oscar-Qualifying Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (World Premiere); BEST ANIMATED FILM at Fano International Film Festival (Italy Premiere) and Jury Prize: BEST SHORT at the Green Film Festival of San Francisco.

Originally from Barcelona, Spain, and raised in Germany, Catya Plate came to New York through a Fulbright Scholarship for post-graduate studies at School of Visual Arts. Her projects are in public and private collections like the Brooklyn Museum and New York Public Library/Print Collection. Articles and reviews of Plate's films and exhibitions appeared in The New York Times, The Independent and others. In 2009 she created Clothespin Freak Productions to bring her visions and characters to life through award-winning stop-motion animation films.

Catya Plate will be joined by Misty Lee (voice of Alma) and Clarissa Jacobson (voice of Queen Bee) for Q&A after the in-person screening.

"This film is just a delight. It's an intelligent animated film with a unique look and a great deal of heart. You need to see this... it will get you in the mood for Catya's upcoming feature film."
--Steve Kopian, Unseen Films.

"Plate's trilogy of stop-motion shorts will impress and entertain adults and children alike, and the shorts also have an important message regarding the effect we humans have on the planet we call home."
--Carl Burgess, ScreenCritix.

"The attention to detail and painstaking time it took to create this wonderful little short for our viewing pleasure is amazing, a gift with a message not to overlook or disregard, but watch carefully before it's all over."
--Jason Wolos, SF Short Film Festival /SF Green Film Fest Programmer.

"Las Nogas is art in its purest form!"

--Carolina López Caballero, Director/ANIMAC - Catalunya International Animation Film Festival.

LAS NOGAS - HollyShorts Screening:
Wed, January 31st, 7pm @ TLC Chinese 6 Theatres, 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

Tickets: Click Here




