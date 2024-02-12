Kylie And Dannii Minogue Lead Launch of 'BLUEY Book Reads' YouTube Series

BBC Studios Social together with BBC Studios Kids & Family and Ludo Studio are excited to announce that Bluey Book Reads launches TODAY on the official Bluey YouTube channel and brings to life many of the beloved Bluey storybooks like never before with a celebrity-stacked calendar of reads.

Famous sisters and Australian pop royalty Kylie and Dannii Minogue kick off the brand-new digital original 10 x 5 series with a dual read of 'Mini Bluey'. Kylie reads as Bluey and Dannii as Bingo in this heart-warming tale of self-discovery and sisterly love that sees Bluey hatch a plan to make her and Bingo more alike after their dad Bandit winges that Bluey and Bingo are too different.

“Bluey is an Aussie icon so when I was asked if I'd like to read Mini Bluey with my sister, it was an easy YES! This episode, 'Mini Bluey' was perfect for us for obvious reasons: big sister and little sister! It reminded me so much of being kids growing up in Australia. It's a funny, sweet and heart-warming tale of being yourself and encouraging others to do the same. I hope people have as much fun watching as Dannii and I had making this beautiful episode of Bluey Book Reads.” – Kylie Minogue

“There is life before Bluey, and life after! Once you know Bluey….you are hooked! The stories jump from the page and tickle me in the belly – it's laugh out loud. It is fun for so many ages, as we can all relate to different members of Bluey's family. The Mini Bluey story was a joy to read with my sister, Kylie. A perfect tale of sisters finding out that although they are different, they are perfect just as they are. We hope it brings you a smile right to the last page.” – Dannii Minogue

Bluey Book Reads combines off-screen narration from global talent with visuals from Bluey storybooks and live action shots. The following luminaries lending their unique charm to Bluey's much-loved stories are: Australian TV personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin; Olympic gold medal diver Tom Daley; stand-up comedian, actor and BBC Radio 2 host Romesh Ranganathan (Ranganation); BAFTA award-winning English actress and producer Suranne Jones (Vigil, Doctor Foster); American actress Jenna Fischer (The Office US, Office Ladies Podcast); Hollywood star Eva Mendes (Training Day, Hitch); American actor, singer and dancer Jordan Fisher (Hamilton); French actress and comedian Camille Cottin (Call My Agent, House of Gucci); and American actor, comedian and writer Rob Delaney (Catastrophe, Deadpool 2 & 3).

Two episodes of Bluey Book Reads will go live each month on the official Bluey YouTube channel, which has over 5 million subscribers at last count. Bluey Book Reads will also be available on the official Bluey website Bluey.tv.

Bluey Book Reads release schedule:

12th February 2024 – Kylie and Dannii Minogue read ‘Mini Bluey'

26th February 2024 – Bindi Irwin reads ‘The Creek'

11th March 2024 – Tom Daley reads ‘Barky Boats'

22nd March 2024 – Romesh Ranganathan reads ‘Easter'

5th April 2024 – Suranne Jones reads ‘Grannies'

19th April 2024 – Jenna Fischer reads ‘Charades'

3rd May 2024 – Eva Mendes reads ‘Mum School'

17th May 2024 – Jordan Fisher reads ‘Swim School'

1th June 2024 – Camille Cottin reads ‘The Beach'

14th June 2024 – Rob Delaney reads ‘Daddy Putdown'

Bluey Book Reads offers fans a new way to experience their favourite Bluey storybooks, which are based on episodes as-seen on the global hit TV sensation, Bluey, produced by Ludo Studio.

All the Bluey stories featured in the Bluey Book Reads series are published by BBC Studios' licensee Penguin Random House. In the U.S. Bluey books are is published by Penguin Young Readers Licenses, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Bluey Book Reads is commissioned by BBC Studios Social with BBC Studios Kids & Family, and are a Ludo Studio and BBC Studios Social production, produced by Siobhan McKenna (BBC Studios Social), Sasha Folker (Ludo Studio) and Alice England (Ludo Studio). The video editor is Anthony Pham (Ludo Studio).

About Bluey

Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family.

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is produced by Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

Since bursting on to TV screens in Australia in 2018, Bluey has enjoyed a plethora of critical success at home and abroad, winning a 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category, and picked up its fourth consecutive AACTA Best Children's Programme award – in addition to an International Emmy and numerous craft and production awards around the world.

The series streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television. In its native Australia, the show goes out on ABC. In the UK, CBeebies and BBC iPlayer is the free-to-air broadcast platform for Bluey. In Ireland, Bluey airs on free-to-air channel RTÉjr and is also available on RTÉ Player.