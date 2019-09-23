Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Billy Bob Thornton and More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! This Week

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Sept. 23-27 (subject to change):

Monday, Sept. 23

1. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks ("Charlie's Angels") 2. Freddie Highmore ("The Good Doctor") 3. Musical Guest Cage The Elephant

Tuesday, Sept. 24

1. Billy Bob Thornton ("Goliath") 2. Allison Tolman ("Emergence") 3. Musical Guest Morgan Wallen

Wednesday, Sept. 25

1. Cobie Smulders ("Stumptown") 2. Musical Guest James Blake

Thursday, Sept. 26

1. Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder") 2. Christian Slater ("Mr. Robot") 3. Musical Guest Gary Clark Jr.

Friday, Sept. 27 (OAD: 9/16)

1. Anthony Anderson ("black-ish") 2. Malcolm Gladwell ("Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know") 3. Musical Guest Melanie Martinez 4. Special appearances by Whitney Cummings, Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero and Henry Winkler

Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)





Related Articles View More TV Stories