Kristen Bell Will Host Nickelodeon Special to Ease Kids' Minds About the Pandemic

According to USA Today, Kristen Bell will host a Nickelodeon special on the current health crisis, to help ease children's fears and offer a "kid's-eye view" of the pandemic.

Bell and her guests used video to connect for the hour-long program, which will air at 7 p.m. EDT on Monday. The special will include appearances from Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California's surgeon general, and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general, who will offer advice on how to be healthy.

"I feel like right now, kids' questions and worries might be getting overlooked," Bell said. "I wanted kids to feel empowered to ask questions, and create a place where they are heard."

The special will feature appearances by Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Charli D'Amelio and Russell and Ciara Wilson. Other celebrities contribute home videos, including Youtube personality Emma Chamberlin's how-to on having housebound fun with your pet. Music artists JoJo Siwa and DJ Khaled also took part.

Read more on USA Today.





