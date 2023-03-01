Kristen Bell Comedy Series by Erin Foster Gets Netflix Greenlight

Netflix has greenlit a new comedy series by Erin Foster starring Kristen Bell.

The comedy is centered on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.

Kristen Bell will play one of the two leads.

The Untitled Kristen Bell Comedy Series is created by Erin Foster. Executive producers are Erin Foster, Steven Levitan, Craig DiGregorio, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster and Danielle Stokdyk. Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman are executive producers for 3arts. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions.

Photo by Ricky Middlesworth