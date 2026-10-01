Kris Davis, Ingrid Laubrock, and Tyshawn Sorey to Play Miller Theatre Jazz Series

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Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts has announced its 2025-26 season, which includes a Pop-Up Concerts Festival celebrating 20 years of the piano/percussion quartet Yarn/Wire. As part of that festival, musicians Kris Davis, Ingrid Laubrock, and Tyshawn Sorey will play as part of the venue's jazz-related programming within the season's broader lineup.

The season, under the direction of Executive Director Melissa Smey, combines new and early music through the venue's core series Composer Portraits, Early Music, and Jazz, alongside community events Morningside Lights and Pop-Up Concerts.

The season opens with a special concert honoring Tania León, the 2025 recipient of the William Schuman Award given by Columbia University School of the Arts, celebrating her contributions to the field with a program showcasing her body of work. Composer Portraits, described as Miller's most famed and influential series, will showcase six composers presenting an array of recent works and Miller commissions: Helmut Lachenmann, Anthony Cheung, Andrew McIntosh, Lisa Bielawa, Chinary Ung, and Hannah Kendall.

This fall, Miller will also mount a special Pop-Up Concerts Festival celebrating 20 years of the piano/percussion quartet Yarn/Wire, known for its artistic collaborations, commissions, and performances. The three-concert series presents new and recent works by Zeena Parkins, Sam Pluta, Enno Poppe, Tyshawn Sorey, and Mei-Fang Lin. As with all of Miller's Pop-Up Concerts, audiences are invited to sit on the stage, inches from the musicians, with drinks in hand. Other monthly Pop-Up Concerts will be announced throughout the year.

In addition to its new music programming, Miller is home to Early Music concerts. This year's program includes ensembles The Gesualdo Six, The Marian Consort, The Tallis Scholars, and Stile Antico, each presenting concerts exploring motets, madrigals, and renaissance polyphony. Tallis Scholars will present the world premiere of a new piece by Matthew Martin. Jazz programming features Anat Cohen Quartet, Sean Mason Quartet, John Medeski & Kirk Knuffke, and Sullivan Fortner Trio.

The community event Morningside Lights also returns this fall, bringing the Morningside Heights community together for an illuminated outdoor procession featuring handmade lanterns built during free workshops.

Melissa Smey, Executive Director of Miller Theatre, said: 'I am thrilled to announce Miller Theatre's 2025–26 season, featuring bold new commissions, iconic creative voices, and extraordinary ensembles making their Miller debuts. Each season, my goal is to offer audiences singular musical experiences they won't find anywhere else—and to give artists a platform to craft meaningful, resonant programs. This season's lineup reflects this mission in full, with opportunities to encounter brilliance and be transformed by performance. I hope you'll join us often.'

Composer Portraits

Each composer, except Lachenmann, will attend their Portrait and engage in an onstage conversation. Single tickets from $20; series tickets from $96 for all six concerts, or from $48 for three concerts.

Composer Portraits are described as deep-dive immersions into a living composer's work, now in their 26th year.

Thursday, October 9, 2025, 7:30PM — Helmut Lachenmann (b. 1935), Complete String Quartets. Marking the 90th birthday celebration of Helmut Lachenmann, the JACK Quartet performs his complete string quartets. The last time the complete quartets were performed in New York was over ten years ago. Program: String Quartet No. 1 Gran Torso (1971/78/88); String Quartet No. 2 Reigen seliger Geister (1989); String Quartet No. 3 Grido (2001). Artists: JACK Quartet — Christopher Otto, violin; Austin Wulliman, violin; John Pickford Richards, viola; Jay Campbell, cello.

Thursday, November 13, 2025, 7:30PM — Anthony Cheung (b. 1982). Flutist Claire Chase, Yarn/Wire, and the JACK Quartet join the composer for a program of recent works. Program: Improvised Intro (2025) for piano; Twice Removed (2024); Tactile Values (2023); The Real Book of Fake Tunes (2015). Artists: Claire Chase, flute; Anthony Cheung, piano; JACK Quartet; Yarn/Wire.

Thursday, February 5, 2026, 7:30PM — Andrew McIntosh (b. 1985). McIntosh performs alongside collaborators Yarn/Wire in a world premiere Miller Theatre commission. Program: new work (2026) world premiere, Miller Theatre commission; Arc (2020); Little Jimmy, Movement II, Little Jimmy at the End of Winter (2020); We See the Flying Bird (2015-16); Hyenas In the Temples of Pleasure (2012-13). Artists: Andrew McIntosh, violin; Yarn/Wire.

Thursday, February 26, 2026, 7:30PM — Lisa Bielawa (b. 1968). The Contemporaneous ensemble makes its Miller debut performing alongside the composer. Program: new work (2025), world premiere, Miller Theatre commission; Incessabile Voce (2013); Graffiti dell'amante (2010). Artists: Lisa Bielawa, vocalist; Contemporaneous; David Bloom, conductor.

Thursday, March 26, 2026, 7:30PM — Chinary Ung (b. 1942). The Del Sol String Quartet performs works spanning six decades, including the world premiere of a new commission. Program: new work (2025) world premiere, co-commissioned by Del Sol Performing Arts and Miller Theatre; Spiral X: In Memoriam (2007); Spiral III (1990); Khse Buon (1980); String Trio (1966). Artists: Del Sol Quartet — Hyeyung Sol Yoon, violin; Benjamin Kreith, violin; Charlton Lee, viola; Kathryn Bates, cello.

Thursday, April 23, 2026, 7:30PM — Hannah Kendall (b. 1984). The International Contemporary Ensemble performs several recent pieces, including a world premiere Miller Theatre commission. The month before her Composer Portrait, Hannah's chamber opera The Knife of Dawn will be presented by the Dutch National Opera. Program: new work (2025), world premiere, Miller Theatre commission; when flesh is pressed against the dark (2024); Even sweetness can catch the throat (2023); Tuxedo: Diving Bell 2 (2021). Artist: International Contemporary Ensemble.

Jazz

Single tickets from $25; series tickets from $88 for all four concerts.

Saturday, October 4, 2025, 7:30PM — Anat Cohen Quartet. Anat Cohen brings her artistry back to Miller. She has been named 'Clarinetist of the Year' by the Jazz Journalists Association every year since 2007 and is a perennial favorite in DownBeat's critics and readers polls. Artists: Anat Cohen, clarinet; Vitor Gonçalves, piano; Tal Mashiach, bass; James Shipp, drums.

Saturday, November 15, 2025, 7:30PM — Sean Mason Quartet. Sean Mason takes the Miller stage for the first time with his Quartet, in a performance featuring original works and timeless jazz from the 1920s to now. Artists: Sean Mason, piano; Tony Glausi, trumpet; Felix Moseholm, bass; Domo Branch, drums.

Saturday, February 7, 2026, 7:30PM — John Medeski & Kirk Knuffke, The Angelic Brothers. John Medeski and Kirk Knuffke join forces as The Angelic Brothers, drawing inspiration from the Sun Ra Arkestra. Artists: John Medeski, piano and vocals; Kirk Knuffke, cornet and vocals.

Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7:30PM — Sullivan Fortner Trio. Pianist and bandleader Sullivan Fortner makes his Miller debut with his trio, recently crowned 'Rising Star Jazz Group' in the 2024 DownBeat Critics Poll. Fortner is known for his roots in New Orleans and collaborations with artists like Cécile McLorin Salvant and Roy Hargrove. Artists: Sullivan Fortner, piano; Tyrone Allen, bass; Kayvon Gordon, drums.

Early Music

Single tickets from $30; series tickets from $116 for all four concerts. All concerts take place at Church of St. Mary the Virgin, 145 West 46th Street, New York, NY.

Saturday, October 18, 2025, 7:30PM — The Gesualdo Six, Motets and Madrigals of Palestrina and Gesualdo. Program includes works by Carlo Gesualdo (In te Domine speravi; Peccantem me quotidie; Tenebrae Responsories; O tenebroso giorno; Asciugate i begli occhi; Ancide sol la morte; Moro, lasso, al mio duolo) and Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (E tu Signor, tu la tua grazia infondi; Queste saranno ben lagrime; Io son ferito, ahi lasso; Quando dal terzo Cielo; Litaniae de Beata Virgine Maria a6; Missa Papae Marcelli, Gloria; Super flumina Babylonis; Lamentationes Jeremiae Prophetae). Artist: The Gesualdo Six.

Saturday, November 8, 2025, 7:30PM — Stile Antico, Golden Renaissance. Stile Antico selects one piece from each of its sixteen albums, with works by Byrd, Gibbons, Tomkins, Taverner, and Tallis paired with a composition by Huw Watkins written for the group. Program: William Byrd, Exsurge Domine; William Byrd, Retire my soul; Clemens non Papa, Ego flos campi; Orlando Gibbons, Hosanna to the Son of David; Orlando Gibbons, O clap your hands; Francisco Guerrero, A un niño llorando; Josquin des Prez, Salve Regina à 5; Cristóbal de Morales, Jubilate Deo; Michael Praetorius, Ein Kind geboren; John Sheppard, I give you a new commandment; Thomas Tallis, In manus tuas; John Taverner, Audivi vocem de caelo; Thomas Tomkins, O Praise the Lord; Tomás Luis de Victoria, Recessit pastor noster; Giaches de Wert, Gaudete in Domino; Huw Watkins, The Phoenix and the Turtle (2014). Artist: Stile Antico.

Thursday, December 4, 2025, 7:30PM — The Tallis Scholars, Mother and Child. The program centers on the Virgin Mary, including Byrd's Votive Mass and Tallis's Missa Puer natus, with a world premiere by Matthew Martin, commissioned by Miller Theatre. This marks the third Miller commission for The Tallis Scholars, following Michael Nyman and Nico Muhly. Program: Benjamin Britten, Hymn to the Virgin; William Byrd, Votive mass of the Virgin; Matthew Martin, new work (2025), world premiere, commissioned by Miller Theatre; John Nesbett, Magnificat; Thomas Tallis, Missa Puer natus. Artists: The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, director.

Saturday, February 14, 2026, 7:30PM — The Marian Consort, City of Echoes — Rome in the 16th Century. Program: Felice Anerio, Ave Regina caelorum; Ghiselin Danckerts, Laetamini in Domino; Josquin des Prez, Ave Maria … virgo serena; Jean L'Heritier, Surrexit pastor bonus; Orlandus Lassus, Regina caeli laetare a7; Tomás Luis de Victoria, Ave regina caelorum a8; Vicente Lusitano, Regina caeli Laetare; Jean Mouton, Ave Maria gemma virginum; Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Missa Benedicta es, Kyrie; Palestrina, arr. Soriano, Missa in Papae Marcelli, Gloria; Plainchant, Benedicta es, caelorum regina. Artists: The Marian Consort; Rory McCleery, director.

Special Event: William Schuman Award Concert

Thursday, September 25, 2025, 7:30PM — Honoring Tania León, William Schuman Award Concert. Single tickets from $20, available July 14 at noon. Tania León is a composer, conductor, educator, and arts advocate, and the newest recipient of the William Schuman Award of Columbia University School of the Arts. The concert celebrates her contributions to the field with a program showcasing her body of work. Program: Singsong for flute (2023/25), New York premiere; In the Field for soprano, string quartet, and piano (2022), New York premiere; Esencia for string quartet (2009); Tumbao for piano (2005); A La Par for piano and percussion (1986). Artists: Rachel Doehring Jackson, soprano; Sophie Thompson, soprano; Claire Chase, flute; Han Chen, piano; Camila Cortina Bello, piano; Orion Weiss, piano; Ian Rosenbaum, percussion; Bergamot String Quartet.

Free Programming: Pop-Up Concerts

Miller Theatre's musician-curated Pop-Up Concerts are free, informal, and bring audiences onto the stage, drink in hand. Onstage seating is first-come, first-served. Monthly Pop-Up Concerts are announced throughout the season, with dates and times typically announced a month or two in advance at millertheatre.com.

Launching this year's series is a special three-concert festival, Celebrating 20 Years of Yarn/Wire, featuring the quartet of Laura Barger, piano; Julia Den Boer, piano; Russell Greenberg, percussion; and Sae Hashimoto, percussion. The quartet puts special emphasis on artistic collaboration, especially with the composers they work alongside.

Monday, October 27, 2025, 6PM — Concert One. Program: Zeena Parkins, Lace Action Cards (2025), world premiere, for Yarn/Wire with Zeena Parkins and Sam Pluta; Sam Pluta, Seven Systems (2015) for two pianos, two percussion quartet with electronic playback and actuated snares. Artists: Zeena Parkins, harp; Sam Pluta, electronics; Yarn/Wire.

Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 6PM — Concert Two. Program: Enno Poppe, Feld (2007/2017); new work to be announced. Artists: Yarn/Wire with special guest.

Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 6PM — Concert Three. Program: Tyshawn Sorey, For Ross Gay (2023); Mei-Fang Lin, Yarny/Wiry (2006). Artists: Tyshawn Sorey, celeste; Yarn/Wire.

Morningside Lights XIV

Saturday, September 20, 2025 (workshops start Saturday, September 13) — the 14th Annual Morningside Lights, with concept and direction by Processional Arts Workshop, and Alex Kahn and Sophia Michahelles as artistic directors. Morningside Lights is co-produced with the Arts Initiative at Columbia University. The tradition returns for its 14th consecutive year, with a week of free lantern-building workshops starting September 13, culminating in an illuminated procession through Morningside Park. More details will be announced; the public can learn more or sign up to help create lanterns at www.morningside-lights.com.

Season at a Glance

Saturday, September 20, 2025 (workshops start Saturday, Sept 13) — 14th Annual Morningside Lights

Thursday, September 25, 2025, 7:30PM — Special Event: Honoring Tania León, William Schuman Award Concert — Rachel Doehring Jackson, soprano; Sophie Thompson, soprano; Claire Chase, flute; Han Chen, piano; Camila Cortina Bello, piano; Orion Weiss, piano; Ian Rosenbaum, percussion; Bergamot String Quartet

Saturday, October 4, 2025, 7:30PM — Jazz: Anat Cohen Quartet

Thursday, October 9, 2025, 7:30PM — Composer Portraits: Helmut Lachenmann, Complete String Quartets — JACK Quartet

Saturday, October 18, 2025, 7:30PM — Early Music: The Gesualdo Six, Motets and Madrigals of Palestrina and Gesualdo

Monday, October 27, 2025, 6PM — Special Pop-Up Concerts Festival: Celebrating 20 Years of Yarn/Wire: Concert One — Zeena Parkins, harp; Sam Pluta, electronics; Yarn/Wire

Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 6PM — Special Pop-Up Concerts Festival: Celebrating 20 Years of Yarn/Wire: Concert Two — Yarn/Wire

Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 6PM — Special Pop-Up Concerts Festival: Celebrating 20 Years of Yarn/Wire: Concert Three — Tyshawn Sorey, celeste; Yarn/Wire

Saturday, November 8, 2025, 7:30PM — Early Music: Stile Antico, Golden Renaissance

Thursday, November 13, 2025, 7:30PM — Composer Portraits: Anthony Cheung — Claire Chase, flute; Anthony Cheung, piano; JACK Quartet; Yarn/Wire

Saturday, November 15, 2025, 7:30PM — Jazz: Sean Mason Quartet

Thursday, December 4, 2025, 7:30PM — Early Music: The Tallis Scholars, Mother and Child

Thursday, February 5, 2026, 7:30PM — Composer Portraits: Andrew McIntosh — Andrew McIntosh, violin; Yarn/Wire

Saturday, February 7, 2026, 7:30PM — Jazz: John Medeski & Kirk Knuffke, The Angelic Brothers

Saturday, February 14, 2026, 7:30PM — Early Music: The Marian Consort, City of Echoes — Rome in the 16th Century

Thursday, February 26, 2026, 7:30PM — Composer Portraits: Lisa Bielawa — Lisa Bielawa, vocalist; Contemporaneous; David Bloom, composer

Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7:30PM — Jazz: Sullivan Fortner Trio

Thursday, March 26, 2026, 7:30PM — Composer Portraits: Chinary Ung — Del Sol Quartet

Thursday, April 23, 2026, 7:30PM — Composer Portraits: Hannah Kendall — International Contemporary Ensemble

One of New York City's music venues, Miller Theatre at Columbia University is a home for contemporary and early music that serves audiences, composers, and musicians. Founded in 1988, Miller's mission is to develop new audiences, foster enthusiasm for the arts through new programming approaches, educate the public by presenting specialized programs to a broad audience, discover diverse repertoire and commission new works, and share the University's intellectual riches with the public. Led by Executive Director Melissa Smey, Miller Theatre is focused on fostering collaborative relationships with the composers and musicians who make its programming possible.

Miller Theatre's 2025-26 Season is supported by the New York State Council on

Photo Credit: (L to R): Kris Davis courtesy of the artist, Tyshawn Sorey by Matt Zugale for Miller Theatre, Ingrid Laubrock by Caroline Mardock



Photo Credit: (L to R): Kris Davis courtesy of the artist, Tyshawn Sorey by Matt Zugale for Miller Theatre, Ingrid Laubrock by Caroline Mardock

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