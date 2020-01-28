Kobe Bryant Will Be Honored During THE OSCARS

Variety reports that Kobe Bryant will be given a tribute during this year's Academy Awards.

"We can confirm that he will be acknowledged in the telecast," an Academy representative said.

In addition to being including in the In Memoriam section, Bryant may have a separate tribute.

Bryant won an Academy Award in 2018 for his short film "Dear Basketball." The basketball giant died in a helicopter crash last Sunday at the age of 41.

Read the original story on Variety.





