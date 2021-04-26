King Lahiri Productions Announces Filming Of SHORT-HAIRED DOMESTIC SILVER TABBY

King Lahiri Productions, LLC held an online industry read on April 25th to kick off filming their new short film Short-Haired Domestic Silver Tabby.

The short focuses on the unique isolation of grieving during COVID, and how grief for a pet is often judged in society. Safiyah (Radha Singh) is a single woman living alone through COVID in a small unnamed town. The day after Safiyah has to put her elderly cat Phoebe to sleep, her direct supervisor Carly (Bianca Roses) threatens her with the loss of her job.

Written by Saima Huq and directed by Christopher Picone, Short-Haired Domestic Silver Tabby also stars ReW STaRR (Dr. Jenika), Riham El-Ounsi (Majidah), Sabrina Zara (Amal), Sara DiPasquale (Antonella), Shahjehan Khan (Steve), Emily Cordes (Ursula), Nhu Truong (Hong) and Zsa Zsa Gabone as herself. Phoebe the Cat appears as herself in archive footage. Anjali Khurana is a line producer on the short.

Short-Haired Domestic Silver Tabby films this spring and summer in New York City, East Rockaway, NY, New Haven, CT and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It will stream for free on YouTube in late summer 2021.