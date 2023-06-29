Kim Cattrall Will Not Return to SEX & THE CITY Role After AND JUST LIKE THAT Cameo

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Kim Cattrall has confirmed that she will not be returning to the role of Samantha Jones from Sex & the City after her cameo in And Just Like That.

“This is as far as I’m going to go,” Cattrall said on THE TODAY SHOW this morning. “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Yesterday, Cattrall appeared on The View to tease the cameo, revealing that THE HEAD of HBO called her to request a return, revealing one of the conditions that she required to return.

"One of the first things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought if I'm gonna come back, I gott come back with that kind of Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did," she said.

Last month, the news broke that Cattrall would be returning to the role for one scene after previously saying refusing.

It was reported that she filmed her dialogue alone, with no communication with any of the show's stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King. The scene will consist of a phone conversation with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

Watch the interview here:






