Kiersey Clemons Joins Nia DaCosta Horror Podcast GHOST TAPE
Clemons played Joanne in "RENT: Live."
Deadline reports that "Antebellum" star Kiersey Clemons has joined the cast of upcoming horror podcast "Ghost Tape."
The project hails from QCode and was co-created by "Candyman" director Nia DaCosta and Aron Eli Coleite, known for his work on "Locke & Key." Alexandra Hartman wrote all of the episodes.
The podcast will be released in October. It follows new recruit Tessa Dixon at a remote army base in Texas as she deals with the psychological and physical trauma of basic training. When she finds a tape of her grandfather's labeled 'Ghost Tape 10' and plays the haunting audio, she unknowingly unleashes a deadly manifestation of her own family's horrible misdeeds.
Clemons is an actress and musician. She played Joanne in "RENT: Live," and plays Iris West in Zack Snyder's "Justice League." Other film roles include "Lady and the Tramp," "Flatliners," and "Dope."
Read the original story on Deadline.