Kiersey Clemons Joins Nia DaCosta Horror Podcast GHOST TAPE

Deadline reports that "Antebellum" star Kiersey Clemons has joined the cast of upcoming horror podcast "Ghost Tape."

The project hails from QCode and was co-created by "Candyman" director Nia DaCosta and Aron Eli Coleite, known for his work on "Locke & Key." Alexandra Hartman wrote all of the episodes.

The podcast will be released in October. It follows new recruit Tessa Dixon at a remote army base in Texas as she deals with the psychological and physical trauma of basic training. When she finds a tape of her grandfather's labeled 'Ghost Tape 10' and plays the haunting audio, she unknowingly unleashes a deadly manifestation of her own family's horrible misdeeds.

Clemons is an actress and musician. She played Joanne in "RENT: Live," and plays Iris West in Zack Snyder's "Justice League." Other film roles include "Lady and the Tramp," "Flatliners," and "Dope."

