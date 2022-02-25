Kieran Culkin to Narrate New HBO Max Original Documentary GAMING WALL ST

The two-part Max Original documentary GAMING WALL ST debuts Thursday, March 3.

Narrated by Kieran Culkin (HBO's "Succession"), this two-part documentary explores the historic 2021 short squeeze of GameStop, and how a group of armchair investors and online vigilantes ultimately helped expose the dark underbelly of Wall Street.

"GAMING WALL ST peels back the layers of one of the most talked about news stories in 2021, revealing the systemic issues and underbelly of the financial world," says Joanna Zwickel, SVP, Documentary Features and Series, Gunpowder & Sky. "It's an honor to have this series live on HBO Max," says Joanna Zwickel, SVP, Documentary Features and Series, Gunpowder & Sky.

"I wanted to create a compelling documentary about a niche online community which grew into the movement behind GameStop and momentarily shifted the balance of power on Wall Street. I saw a great need for access to education about investing. We have the opportunity to right a decades-old wrong created by powerful firms that have been gaming the system to the detriment of society. I hope that viewers will feel empowered to see themselves as investors and be part of a much-needed reform to Wall Street," said director Tobias Deml.

The documentary was produced by Gunpowder & Sky, Prodigium Pictures and Biltmore Films. Executive producers are Floris Bauer, Van Toffler, Janet Brown and Joanna Zwickel for Gunpowder & Sky. Producers are Tessa Byford for Prodigium Pictures, Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn for Biltmore Films. Directed by Tobias Deml.

Watch the new trailer here: