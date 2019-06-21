Kid Cudi, Big Boi Join Shudder's CREEPSHOW

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today announced additional casting for its upcoming Creepshow anthology series, executive produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). Joining the cast are Grammy winners Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi) and Big Boi (Antwan Patton), along with Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Bruce Davison (Longtime Companion, X-Men) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural). Shudder also revealed an additional Creepshow story, "The Finger," written by award-winning horror novelist David J. Schow (The Crow) and directed by series showrunner Greg Nicotero.

DJ Qualls will star in "The Finger," a previously unannounced Creepshow story written by David J. Schow and directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero. Kid Cudi and Jeffrey Combs will star in "Bad Wolf Down," written and directed by Rob Schrab. Bruce Davison will star in "Night of the Paw," written by John Esposito. Big Boi is featured in "The Man in the Suitcase" written by Christopher Buehlman and directed by Dave Bruckner (The Ritual).

The new cast join Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, David Arquette, Tobin Bell, Tricia Helfer and Dana Gould, who were previously announced to star in various Creepshow stories.

Shudder has now announced all twelve segments that will make up Creepshow's six-episode season. They are, in alphabetical order:

"All Hallows Eve"

Written by: Bruce Jones

Directed by: John Harrison

Even then they're a little too old, this group of friends still want to trick-or-treat but getting candy isn't all they are looking for.

"Bad Wolf Down"

Written by: Rob Schrab

Directed by: Rob Schrab

A group of American soldiers, trapped behind enemy lines during World War II, finds an unconventional way to even the odds.

"By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain"

Story by: Joe Hill, adapted by Jason Ciaramella

Directed by: Tom Savini

Her dad died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain, and now, will she?

"The Companion"

Story by: Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale, adapted by Matt Venne

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A young boy, bullied by his older brother, sneaks into an abandoned farm that is protected by a supernatural force.

"The Finger"

Written by: David J. Schow (The Crow)

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

An unhappy man discovers a severed, inhuman appendage on the street and brings it home, where it grows into a loyal companion with some deadly quirks.

"Gray Matter"

Story by: Stephen King, adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store. The story, first published in 1973, is part of King's best-selling 1978 collection, Night Shift.

"The House of the Head"

Written by: Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

Directed by: John Harrison

Evie's discovers her new dollhouse might be haunted.

"Lydia Layne's Better Half"

Story by: John Harrison & Greg Nicotero, adapted by John Harrison

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A powerful woman denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.

"The Man in the Suitcase"

Written by: Christopher Buehlman

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A college student brings the wrong bag home from the airport only to find a pretzeled man trapped inside, afflicted by a strange condition that turns his pain into gold.

"Night of the Paw"

Written by: John Esposito

Directed by: John Harrison

A lonely mortician finds company in the ultimate 'be careful what you wish for' story.

"Skincrawlers"

Written by: Paul Dini & Stephen Langford

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A man considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

"Times is Tough in Musky Holler"

Written by: John Skipp and Dori Miller, based on their short story

Directed by: John Harrison

Leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine.

Shudder's new Creepshow series follows in the footsteps of the iconic 1982 horror classic written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, famously billed as "the most fun you'll ever have being scared!" A considerable number of contributors to the new series have ties to the film and its 1987 sequel: the series will feature adaptations of a story by King as well as one by his son, Joe Hill, who fans will recall played comic-book loving "Billy" in the original film's wrap-around segments. Also returning to the Creepshow franchise are actor Adrienne Barbeau; director Tom Savini, who created special effects makeup for the film; writer/director John Harrison, who was 1st Assistant Director on the original and composed its famous theme; and showrunner Greg Nicotero, who visited the first film's set as a teenager and contributed make-up effects to Creepshow 2.

Shudder's Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment. Creepshow will premiere on Shudder later this year.





