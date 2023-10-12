Key West Film Festival Celebrates Jimmy Buffett, Thomas McGuane, Jim Harrison and Other Conch Republic Legends With Florida Premiere of ALL THAT IS SACRED

The festival runs from November 15-19.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four Photo 2 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release Photo 4 Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release

Key West Film Festival Celebrates Jimmy Buffett, Thomas McGuane, Jim Harrison and Other Conch Republic Legends With Florida Premiere of ALL THAT IS SACRED

The Key West Film Festival announced that it will present the Florida premiere of the short film “All That Is Sacred,” directed by Scott Ballew. Thomas McGuane, the award-winning writer of “92 In The Shade” will attend the festival, and be honored with The Golden Key Award For Artistic Excellence.

The film, which had its world premiere at the prestigious Telluride Film Festival, takes audiences back to the halcyon days when Key West was a hotbed of creative and often illicit activity for a rowdy assortment of poets, writers. musicians and other artists who first gathered in the late 1960s to fire up a community of rogues.

United in their love of literature and fishing ( not to mention cocaine and LSD), the likes of McGuane, Jim Harrison, Richard Brautigan and Jimmy Buffett made the early '70s Key West a kind of mecca. Filmmakers Guy De La Valdene and Christian Odasso documented the scene in their obscure 1974 film "Tarpon."  

It shares the screen with "All That is Sacred," a contemporary companion piece that borrows footage from the earlier film, and further honors the Florida based "hippie Algonquin Round Table," with a crew survived only by McGuane. 

McGuane will be joined by director Scott Ballew for a Q&A following the film, moderated by Shirrel Rhoadesof the Key West Citizen. After the panel, the original “Tarpon” will also be screened for the first time in Key West since the 1970s.

Brooke Christian, founder and executive director of the festival, commented: “I am thrilled to be featuring a film at this year's KWFF that includes two of my childhood idols, Jimmy Buffett and Thomas McGuane. Not only are they a huge part of why I came to Key West for the first time, they inspired me creatively to do a film festival in a place they loved.”

Thomas McGuane is the author of ten novels, including the National Book Award-nominated Ninety-two In The Shade, three works of nonfiction, and four collections of stories. His work has won numerous awards, including The Rosenthal Award of the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters, and has been anthologized in the Best American Stories, Best American Essays, and Best American Sporting Essays.McGuane was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 2010.

Visit https://keywestff.com for full program information – which will be announced on October 19, along with a schedule of events and travel and lodging details.

ABOUT THE KEY WEST FILM FESTIVAL

Honoring creativity, diversity, sustainability and beauty, the Key West Film Festival is an annual celebration of film and filmmakers set to take place November 15-19, 2023. A diverse, entertaining and artistically rigorous selection of films will be represented through a broad array of categories that offer opportunities for filmmakers, both aspiring and established, to commune and exchange ideas while showing their work to audiences in an historic and artistically vibrant tropical paradise.  



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 13 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 13 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

2
THE MISFIT OF DEMON KING ACADEMY to Return In 2024 Photo
THE MISFIT OF DEMON KING ACADEMY to Return In 2024

'The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 is set to return in 2024. After facing disruptions due to COVID-19, the series is back with the second part of Season 2.' The initial part premiered in Winter 2023 but faced disruptions due to the impacts of COVID-19. After a brief hiatus, the series resumed, concluding its broadcast in Summer 2023.

3
Vinod Rawats Debut Feature PUSHTAINI to Make Its South Asia Premiere Photo
Vinod Rawat's Debut Feature PUSHTAINI to Make Its South Asia Premiere

Vinod Rawat’s debut feature Pushtaini to make its South Asia premiere in Jio MAMI 2023. Shot in his ancestral village, the film marks Rawat’s feature debut as an actor-director-writer and features non-professional actors. Don't miss the video trailer!

4
Scoop: 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Photo
Scoop: 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Get all the scoop on 9-1-1: LONE STAR, airing on FOX on Tuesday, October 17, 2023! As Owen wears an FBI wire for his meeting with O’Brien, The Honor Dogs crash the meet-up and let them know there's an infiltrator in their midst. A frantic TK desperately searches for a missing and held captive Carlos. Watch a video preview now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
THE COTTAGE