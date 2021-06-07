Kerwin Frost Announces 2nd Annual Kerwin Frost Film Festival

The 2nd Annual Kerwin Frost Film Festival is set to be a highly anticipated and jam-packed weekend celebrating culture-shifting film, television, music & fashion moments. The 3 day festival will take place at the iconic TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Los Angeles and will host a total of 26 screenings across the weekend with numerous special guests to be announced.

Following the huge success of The 1st Annual Kerwin Frost Film Festival in 2019, which featured Q&As with filmmakers Josh and Ben Safdie as well as music video director Cole Bennett, Kerwin returns with an event that only he can pull off and will celebrate incredible visual art, inspire the creative community while spotlighting some of the important artists of this generation.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the full lineup and details on how to reserve tickets for your favorite screenings and Q&As.

From designing his own line of out-of-this-world clothing & footwear line with Adidas, to hosting the craziest Apple Music Radio Show on the platform, to creating cult-favorite Kerwin Frost Talks, to putting together an insane 12hr Telethon, Kerwin Frost is a force to be reckoned with. He is undoubtedly the spokesperson of our generation that is flipping "entertainment" on its head. Kerwin Frost is a multi-hyphenate talent best known for his captivating personality, infectious laugh & unique energy. He is dedicated to honing his craft in the fashion, music, comedy, & entertainment industries, while simultaneously trying to teach, story tell & bring the community together through each project.