Kerry Washington to Release First Memoir

The book will be published in hardcover on September 26, 2023.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company, announced the planned publication of THICKER THAN WATER by Kerry Washington, celebrated actor, director, producer, and activist.

The book will be published in hardcover on September 26, 2023 and released simultaneously in the United Kingdom by Sphere, an imprint of Little, Brown Book Group in the UK. Tracy Behar, VP and Publisher of Little, Brown Spark acquired North American rights from Creative Artists Agency (CAA), with Catherine Burke, Deputy Managing Director of Little, Brown Book Group and Executive Publisher of Sphere acquiring UK & Commonwealth Rights from Abner Stein, on behalf of CAA.

In THICKER THAN WATER, Kerry Washington gives readers an intimate view into both her public and private worlds-as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman. Chronicling her upbringing and life's journey this far, she reveals for the very first time how she faced a series of challenges and setbacks, effectively hid childhood traumas, met extraordinary mentors, managed to grow her career, and crossed the threshold into stardom and political advocacy, ultimately discovering her truest self and, with it, a deeper sense of belonging.

Tracy Behar said, "I am thrilled to work with Kerry Washington. So many of us have been captivated by her work, both on- and offscreen, but few have the full picture of all it took to get there. A brilliant and gifted storyteller, Kerry brings her considerable talents to the page to give readers a deeply personal account of her journey, highlighting all the forces that have shaped her life and career."

Catherine Burke said, "Bringing exceptional warmth and intimacy to her writing, Kerry Washington has written a memoir that will connect with readers in an incredibly meaningful and unforgettable way. It is a real honor to be publishing Kerry's memoir at Sphere and a joy to be working with Tracy and all the team at Little, Brown Spark on this global publication of such an inspiring woman."

Profoundly moving and beautifully written, THICKER THAN WATER is a candid story of self-discovery from one of today's most compelling and beloved public figures.

About Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington is an Emmy-winning, SAG, and Golden Globe-nominated actor, director, producer, and organizer. A native of The Bronx, New York, Washington is a versatile and fearless multi-hyphenate, and has received high acclaim for her work in film, television, theater, digital media, advocacy, and beyond.

Washington received widespread public recognition for her role as Olivia Pope on the hit ABC drama Scandal, BREAKING BARRIERS as the first Black woman since 1974 to headline a network TV drama. Washington's film credits include Django Unchained, Ray, The Last KING of Scotland, Save the Last Dance, Our Song, and The School for Good and Evil, among many others.

In 2016, she launched her production company, Simpson Street. A lifelong advocate and activist, Washington is dedicated to using her voice to fight for justice. Washington has been honored as one of Time magazine's 2022 Women of the Year, in addition to appearing on the magazine's Most Influential People list in 2014.

She also received the 2013 NAACP President's Award, the 2015 GLAAD Media Vanguard Award, and the 2016 ACLU Bill of Rights Award. In 2022, Washington partnered with LAUSD and others to launch The Roybal School of Film and Television Production, a magnet school aiming to drive transformational change across the entertainment industry for students from underserved communities.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nino Muñoz



