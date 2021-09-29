Kerry Washington to Direct REASONABLE DOUBT Series on Hulu

Hulu has given the green light to Onyx Colelctive's new series Reasonable Doubt. Kerry Washington is set to executive produce and direct the first episode of the series.

Deadline reports that the new series will star Emayatzy Corinealdi in the lead role. Scandal writer and producer Raamla Mohamed is set to pen the series. REASONABLE DOUBT is the first scripted series confirmed from Onyx Collective, a new brand created by Disney for creators of color and underrepresented voices. Tara Duncan leads the brand, primarily producing content for Hulu. The writers room features an all-black staff, led by Mohamed.

Viewers of REASONABLE DOUBT will be given the opportunity to judge Jax Stewart, played by Corinealdi, for her questionable ethics and WILD interpretations of the law. It is not until you're THE ONE in trouble that you'll understand why she is THE BEST DEFENSE attorney in Los Angeles, bucking the justice system at every chance she gets.

Kerry Washington was seen on Broadway in American Son and Chase. She gained wide public recognition for starring as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the ABC drama series Scandal (2012-2018). For her role, she was twice nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and once for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Drama. She was also seen in the film adaption of the musical The Prom.