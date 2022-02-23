Kenny Leon, Issa Rae & More Winners of 53rd NAACP Image Awards

Last night, the NAACP celebrated the second night of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards announcing the next round of winners in the non-televised award categories, which featured categories short form series, directing and writing across film and television, as well as the esteemed Activist of the Year Award, which was presented to Scot X. Esdaile.

The winners were revealed last night during the NAACP Image Awards' Virtual Experience presented by Wells Fargo and hosted by Affion Crockett at naacpimageawards.net and YouTube.

Tonight's winners included Issa Rae for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, "When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon' Ilanga)" for Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action), Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas- (Judas and the Black Messiah) for Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture, Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle - "South Side" - "Tornado" (208) for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, Shaka King- "Judas and the Black Messiah" for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture, Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren- "Black and Missing"- Ep 103 for Outstanding Directing in a Documentary, Us Again for Outstanding Short-Form (Animated).

As previously announced, President of the Connecticut State Conference and of NAACP Branches, Scot X. Esdaile was honored with the Activist of The Year Award which was presented by NAACP President, Derrick Johnson to spotlight his commitment to uplifting youth and community and his passion for social justice.

The night additionally featured appearances from presenters including Clint Coley, Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Marcel Spears.

The week-long 53rd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience from February 21-25, will invite fans to join the Image Awards in a celebration of the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories.

The "53rd NAACP Image Awards," hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, will air Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 PM on BET, featuring a performance by nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer and two-time Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Mary J. Blige.

Full List of Winners

Outstanding Short-Form Series - Comedy or Drama

"Between the Scenes" - The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special - Reality/Nonfiction

"Token of a Great Day" - Lynching Postcards:

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

"When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon' Ilanga)"

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

"Us Again"

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae- "Insecure" - Episode #510 "Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!"

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Davita Scarlett- "The Good Fight" - 505

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams- "Salt-N-Pepa"

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas- "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle - "South Side" - "Tornado" (208)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Barry Jenkins- "The Underground Railroad"

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Kenny Leon- "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary

Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren- "Black and Missing"- Ep 103

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King- "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Special Award: Activist of The Year

Scot X. Esdaile