Kelly Clarkson Says Goodbye With Kids, Sings 'I'd Be Lyin'' and 'Didn't I'

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Kelly Clarkson closed out her talk show with her children by her side, delivering an emotional farewell that brought River and Remington into the final moments of the program rather than another celebrity segment or musical number. The goodbye capped a series finale celebration that had spent its final stretch leaning on Clarkson's musical catalog and her relationship with longtime viewers, ending the show's run on a personal note rather than a traditional sign-off.

The first clip captures that farewell directly, showing Clarkson alongside her kids in a moment built around family rather than performance. It served as the emotional bookend to a finale run that had otherwise centered on fan-selected songs and callbacks to the show's history, giving the send-off a quieter, more intimate close.

The second clip shifts back to music, with Clarkson and My Band Y'all performing her new single "I'd Be Lyin'" as her final performance on the program. The song had already made its television debut earlier in the finale celebration during the first installment of the Kelly By Request hour, and its return here marked the last time Clarkson introduced new material to the show's audience before signing off.

Additional footage shows Clarkson continuing the finale celebration with "Didn't I," which she has called her favorite song to perform live. The choice fit the broader Kelly By Request format that shaped the show's closing weeks, in which fans selected songs from Clarkson's catalog for her to perform on air, turning the farewell into a set list built by the audience itself.

Together, the three clips trace the emotional arc of the show's final hours, from a request-driven musical send-off to a family goodbye. More detail on that farewell moment with River and Remington is available in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the finale.

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