Keith Collins, Doug Bollinger, Gervase Peterson, Sarah Osman & Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal Star In New Thriller Series SCRAWL

Scrawl will also showcase original music by guitar wizard & music producer Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Asia, Guns N' Roses).

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 2 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected Photo 4 WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected

Keith Collins, Doug Bollinger, Gervase Peterson, Sarah Osman & Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal Star In New Thriller Series SCRAWL

What are you afraid of? That's the question being asked by the upcoming series, Scrawl.

Filming has started for the haunting new series from the minds of the filmmakers behind the award-winning indie thriller, The Samaritans, Doug Bollinger (Waltzing Anna, Mail Order Bride), Keith Collins (The Evangelist), and Cory Green (The Jersey Devil). 

Scrawl will also showcase original music by guitar wizard & music producer Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Asia, Guns N' Roses), along with legendary New Jersey artists, DJ Funsize and A-List DJ Unique. Fear cannot be kept IN THE DARK for too long. Eventually, it finds a way to crawl to the surface...

Scrawl tells the story of a struggling writer as he battles his insecurities, mental health, and inner demons while he desperately reaches for success. A mysterious stranger presents him with a dangerous opportunity to grab the fame and fortune that eludes him. He makes a critical pact that may turn his dreams into realities. But what will this bargain do to his nightmares?

STARRING: Doug Bollinger, Keith Collins, Gervase Peterson (Survivor), Sarah Osman (HBO Max's Love Life), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Sophia Lucia Parola (FBI: Most Wanted), Jay Palmieri Jr. (Play), Katherine Milewski (Naysayer). PRODUCED BY: Keith Collins, Doug Bollinger. CINEMATOGRAPHY BY: Cory Green. WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY: Doug Bollinger. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
DEAR IKE: LOST LETTERS TO A TEEN IDOL Comes To The PBS App And WORLD Channel For Pride Mon Photo
DEAR IKE: LOST LETTERS TO A TEEN IDOL Comes To The PBS App And WORLD Channel For Pride Month

PBS Pride Programming brings DEAR IKE to The World Channel for Pride month. 

2
Scoop: ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Thursday, June 29, 2023 Photo
Scoop: ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Thursday, June 29, 2023

Get all the scoop on ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT, airing on FOX on Thursday, June 29, 2023! Jason and Mike search the Allegheny Mountains to find a missing couple. Meanwhile, Keith joins a trauma therapy group and bonds with another patient in the “Tim and Amy” episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT. Watch a video clip now!

3
Scoop: GORDON RAMSAYS FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Photo
Scoop: GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Get all the scoop on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, June 28, 2023! The two teams must create a wine blend, food pairings and a name for their box that impresses a room of Napa Valley wine connoisseurs and marketing experts. Erica Davis and Catherine Carter, founders of Sip Society. Watch a video preview now!

4
Scoop: MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Photo
Scoop: MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, June 28, 2023! Season 13 of MASTERCHEF celebrates the “United Tastes of America,” bringing together chefs from four regions of the country: the Northeast, the Midwest, the West and the South. Watch a video preview now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kelly Clarkson Says Broadway Is One of the 'Main Reasons' She's Moving to New York CityKelly Clarkson Says Broadway Is One of the 'Main Reasons' She's Moving to New York City
Interview: Ivan Hernandez on Bonding Over Theatre With Sarah Jessica Parker In AND JUST LIKE THATInterview: Ivan Hernandez on Bonding Over Theatre With Sarah Jessica Parker In AND JUST LIKE THAT
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKEVideo: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKE
MusiCares Launches Humans Of Hip Hop In Partnership With Vivid SeatsMusiCares Launches Humans Of Hip Hop In Partnership With Vivid Seats

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO