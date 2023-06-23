Keith Collins, Doug Bollinger, Gervase Peterson, Sarah Osman & Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal Star In New Thriller Series SCRAWL

What are you afraid of? That's the question being asked by the upcoming series, Scrawl.

Filming has started for the haunting new series from the minds of the filmmakers behind the award-winning indie thriller, The Samaritans, Doug Bollinger (Waltzing Anna, Mail Order Bride), Keith Collins (The Evangelist), and Cory Green (The Jersey Devil).

Scrawl will also showcase original music by guitar wizard & music producer Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Asia, Guns N' Roses), along with legendary New Jersey artists, DJ Funsize and A-List DJ Unique. Fear cannot be kept IN THE DARK for too long. Eventually, it finds a way to crawl to the surface...

Scrawl tells the story of a struggling writer as he battles his insecurities, mental health, and inner demons while he desperately reaches for success. A mysterious stranger presents him with a dangerous opportunity to grab the fame and fortune that eludes him. He makes a critical pact that may turn his dreams into realities. But what will this bargain do to his nightmares?

STARRING: Doug Bollinger, Keith Collins, Gervase Peterson (Survivor), Sarah Osman (HBO Max's Love Life), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Sophia Lucia Parola (FBI: Most Wanted), Jay Palmieri Jr. (Play), Katherine Milewski (Naysayer). PRODUCED BY: Keith Collins, Doug Bollinger. CINEMATOGRAPHY BY: Cory Green. WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY: Doug Bollinger.