Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski Return for New MATRIX Sequel

Deadline reports that The Matrix will return to screens and to W.B. Studios. Stars of the original series Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity; creator Lana Wachowski is back to write and direct.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana," said Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman. "Lana is a true visionary-a singular and original creative filmmaker-and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

Lana Wachowski and her sister Lily, known collectively as The Wachowskis, created the original Matrix trilogy, as well as directing fan favorites "V for Vendetta," "Cloud Atlas," and "Jupiter Ascending." This will be the first film in the "Matrix" franchise since 2003.

Keanu Reeves is having a bit of a moment right now -- this summer, he starred in "Toy Story 4" as standout Duke Caboom, and played a version of himself in Ali Wong's "Always Be My Maybe" on Netflix. Carrie Ann Moss played Jeri Hogarth on Marvel's Netflix series "Jessica Jones," and starred in films like "Memento" and "Pompeii."

Read the original story on Deadline.





