Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas Drama THE SECRET: DARE TO DREAM Release Postponed

The release of the new drama, The Secret: Dare To Dream, starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Distributor Roadside Attractions will announce e new release date at a later time.

A statement from Roadside Attractions Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff read, "In light of our country's fight to contain the coronavirus, Roadside Attractions is postponing the April 17th theatrical release of The Secret: Dare To Dream. Once clarity for a safe and comfortable moviegoing experience is established, we will announce the date for a full theatrical release. Until then, please take the necessary precautions to keep you, your family and friends healthy and safe."

The Secret: Dare to Dream, from Roadside Attractions is directed by Andy Tennant (Fool's Gold, Ever After: A Cinderella Story).

The self-help book teaches many things and is frequently passed between friends or discovered through word of mouth. The publisher describes the tome as,

Fragments of a Great Secret have been found in the oral traditions, in literature, in religions and philosophies throughout the centuries. For the first time, all the pieces of The Secret come together in an incredible revelation that will be life-transforming for all who experience it. In this book, you'll learn how to use The Secret in every aspect of your life -- money, health, relationships, happiness, and in every interaction you have in the world. You'll begin to understand the hidden, untapped power that's within you, and this revelation can bring joy to every aspect of your life. The Secret contains wisdom from modern-day teachers -- men and women who have used it to achieve health, wealth, and happiness. By applying the knowledge of The Secret, they bring to light compelling stories of eradicating disease, acquiring massive wealth, overcoming obstacles, and achieving what many would regard as impossible.





