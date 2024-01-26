Kate Hudson Joins Netflix's Untitled Mindy Kaling Comedy Series

From showrunner David Stasse, the 10 episode series will be executive produced by Kate Hudson and more.

By: Jan. 26, 2024



Netflix TODAY announced that Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress Kate Hudson will star in the Untitled Mindy Kaling comedy series from executive producer Mindy Kaling.

Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) joins as “Isla Gordon” and will executive produce – The only sister in a family of competitive brothers, ISLA GORDON has been overlooked and underappreciated her whole life. But when she is unexpectedly appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, she finally has the chance to prove she deserves to be part of THE FAMILY business as much as everyone else.

When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

The series comes from writers and executive producers Mindy Kaling  (The Mindy Project, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Netflix's Never Have I Ever), Ike Barinholtz (History of the World, The Mindy project), David Stassen (History of the World, The Mindy Project)

From showrunner David Stasse, the 10 episode series will be executive produced by Kate Hudson, Howard Klein (3 Arts Entertainment), Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis. The series is produced by Mindy Kaling's Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling is under an overall deal.

About Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is a Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress, singer, producer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. She is best known for her roles in “Almost Famous,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and “Bride Wars,” which she also produced.  She co-starred with Mark Wahlberg in “Deepwater Horizon,” “Marshall,” opposite Chadwick Boseman and Sterling K. Brown and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in “Music.” ‎

She co-starred opposite Octavia Spencer in the Apple TV+ series, “Truth Be Told,” and starred in Ana Lily Amirpour's mystery thriller “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.” She starred most recently in the global smash hit, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” streaming on Netflix. In 2013, Kate co-founded Fabletics, a global lifestyle brand centered on inclusivity and community. She launched KING St., her own gluten-free, non-GMO vodka, in 2019.

Kate continued to expand her wellness empire with her new line of all-natural holistic nutritional supplements, INBLOOM, introduced in 2020. Kate became a New York Times bestselling author in 2013, with her first book Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, which was published by HarperCollins/Dey Street Books and her second book Pretty Fun: Creating & Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition in 2017.

She and her brother, Oliver Hudson, host the podcast,“Sibling Revelry,” recently launching their 4 th season in iHeartPodcasts. Her many charitable and humanitarian affiliations include The Hawn Foundation's MindUP program, the United Nations World Food Programme, Baby2Baby, Operation Smile, and numerous other organizations. Kate will release her first original music on January 30 with a single titled “Talk About Love.”

Photo Credit: Gregory Russell



