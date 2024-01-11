Kamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next Week

ABC's “The View” is kicking off this election year by welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris to America's most-watched daytime talk show, WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST).

No question is off the table when Vice President Harris joins Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro live in the show's NYC studio to discuss the 2024 presidential campaign, priorities and goals for the administration, and the latest political headlines.

This marks Vice President Harris' seventh appearance on “The View.” She is the second sitting vice president to appear on the Emmy-winning talk show. On April 22, 2010, “The View” made history when, for the first time, a sitting vice president was featured as a guest on the show when Joe Biden appeared live in studio.

The vice president previously joined the co-hosts in her role as a United States senator representing California, including her first appearance in studio on Jan. 8, 2019, and again that same year on July 12, followed by three remote interviews during the pandemic in 2020 on April 8, June 8 and Oct. 26 in the final week leading up to the presidential election. Her most recent appearance and first as vice president was on Sept. 24, 2021.

As a leading destination for political candidates and conversation, “The Political View” has begun this election year with then Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Chris Christie and former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) (author, “Oath and Honor”) in her first-ever appearance on the show. The former New Jersey governor's appearance on Jan. 3 turned in its most-watched telecast (2.543 million) in nearly two months — since 11/9/23.