Kacey Musgraves Announces Christmas Show on Amazon

Amazon Prime Video announced today they will be teaming up with 6x Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves on a Christmas themed special titled The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. The special, produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, will premiere globally Friday, November 29 and marks Prime Video's first foray into the holiday special space. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is executive produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Kacey Musgraves, and Jason Owen.

Narrated by Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show invites fans in as Musgraves prepares for a most joyful Christmas gathering with a whimsical set and dazzling wardrobe influenced by the artist's fresh aesthetic. Equal parts heart-warming and cleverly absurd, Musgraves pays tribute to holiday specials of the past whilst also reinventing just what a Christmas special can be, with a magically modern twist. Musgraves is joined by an all-star cast of friends for performances of both classic and original holiday songs in this festive variety special, including Fred Armisen on "Silent Night," Leon Bridges on "Present Without A Bow," Camila Cabello on "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," James Corden on "Let It Snow," Zooey Deschanel on "Mele Kalikimaka," Lana Del Rey on "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and Troye Sivan on the world-debut of "Glittery." It wouldn't be Christmas without the world-famous Radio City Rockettes, who showcase their legendary choreography and kickline alongside Musgraves during her number "Ribbons and Bows." Special guest Kendall Jenner also stops by to spread holiday cheer as Musgraves counts down to Christmas. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will be accompanied by an official soundtrack available on Amazon Music and other DSPs beginning November 29 (see full track listing below).

"I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I've ever done before," states Musgraves. "What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I'm so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show - as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It's a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It's heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can't wait to finally share."

"Kacey Musgraves feels like a timeless, classic and potentially iconic, artist," says Executive Producer Ben Winston. "We wanted to make a holiday special that felt equally timeless and classic. Paying tribute to the shows of the past, whilst setting a trend for the present, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is something we are proud of and very excited for an audience to see."

Musgraves has experienced a whirlwind year following the release of her #1 third studio album Golden Hour, taking home four GRAMMY AWARDS including Album of the Year and Best Country Album. The album was named one of that years' 'Best of" by everyone from NPR, Time, The Associated Press, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, and GQ, among others. Musgraves has toured extensively in support of Golden Hour, bringing her sold-out Oh, What a World: Tour to North America, the U.K., Europe, Japan, China, New Zealand, and Australia. The tour recently concluded with Musgraves' biggest show to date at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Musgraves continues to make history as the first-ever female country artist to play Coachella, and she has gone on to play festivals from Lollapalooza and Governors Ball to AUSTIN CITY LIMITS and Bonnaroo, as well as Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in South Africa. In celebration of Golden Hour's success, Kacey has been honored at Billboard's Women in Music event, Variety's Power of Women event, and she has recently celebrated the opening of her exhibit, All of the Colors, at the COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show

1. Let It Snow Featuring James Corden

2. Countdown - Dialogue

3. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

4. Getting Ready - Dialogue

5. Present Without A Bow Featuring Leon Bridges

6. Making A List - Dialogue

7. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Featuring Camila Cabello

8. (Not So) SILENT NIGHT Featuring Fred Armisen

9. Christmas Makes Me Cry

10. Amp It Up, Dan - Dialogue

11. Christmas Fail - Dialogue

12. Mele Kalikimaka Featuring Zooey Deschanel

13. Cookies - Dialogue

14. Glittery Featuring Troye Sivan

15. I'll Be Home Intro - Dialogue

16. I'll Be Home For Christmas Featuring Lana Del Rey

17. NANA! - Dialogue

18. Ribbons And Bows Featuring The Radio City Rockettes

"The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show" is coming to you full of festive comedy & musical moments featuring many of the incredible talents you know & love (including my actual Nana!) Watch it November 29th on @amazonprimevideo #KaceyChristmas pic.twitter.com/yGWSm6cbtL - K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 4, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories