KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Tops America's Most-Searched Halloween Costumes

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KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is America's most searched Halloween costume of the past year, according to new research from CSGOGem. The study tracked monthly Google searches for more than 300 named character and franchise costumes in every US state over the past 12 months. Searches for KPOP DEMON HUNTERS costumes came to 1,678,860.

Nothing else came close. Harley Quinn was second with 652,130 searches, just ahead of Rumi (621,870), the film's lead character, who was counted as a separate costume. Minions and Catwoman made up the rest of the top five. Put KPOP DEMON HUNTERS and Rumi together and the film accounts for 2,300,730 searches. Two more of its characters, Jinu (136,460) and Mira (134,630), also drew big numbers of their own.

The film topped the list in every one of the 50 states. California searched for it most in raw terms, with 238,700 searches, followed by Texas (161,860) and New York (107,870). Adjusted for population, Utah came out on top with 762 searches for every 100,000 residents. Hawaii (707) and New Jersey (608) were next, against a national rate of 492.

It also held the top spot for a long time. KPOP DEMON HUNTERS was the most searched costume in the US for eight months running, from July 2025 to February 2026. October 2025 alone brought 766,260 searches.

The animated film premiered on Netflix on June 20, 2025, and went on to become Netflix's most popular film. It spent a full year, 52 weeks, in Netflix's global Top 10. Its song 'Golden' reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK chart, and in 2026 the film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

Ethan Brown from CSGOGem said, 'Halloween is one of those magical holidays where our imagination can meet our mundane. It's a chance for us to have a little fun and enjoy the lighter things in life and this data proves just how much Halloween means to those who choose to celebrate this spooky season.'

For an on-the-ground perspective, Ethan reached out to Hyunwoo, the editor of a Korean culture blog K-Crush who said, 'K-pop is going from strength to strength, and nothing seems to be slowing it down. Movies and music are just the flagships, and this interest opens the door to even more Korean culture. The lead characters of KPop Demon Hunters are a rare example of characters written to inspire both children and adults. Through their attitude, their struggles and their style, there is something for everyone to latch on to. This year we will likely see plenty of mothers and daughters dressed as Rumi, with fathers joining in as Jinu.'

America's Most Searched Halloween Costumes Over the Past 12 Months

1. KPop Demon Hunters — 1,678,860

2. Harley Quinn — 652,130

3. Rumi — 621,870

4. Minions — 615,080

5. Catwoman — 600,230

6. Spider-Man — 540,310

7. Barbie and Ken — 492,060

8. Batman — 490,660

9. Wednesday Addams — 488,380

10. Wonder Woman — 463,800

Methodology

CSGOGem analyzed Google Keyword Planner monthly search volumes for costume searches in each of the 50 US states. Only searches in the form 'name costume' for a named character, person or franchise were included (319 costumes in total). Generic costumes such as witch, vampire or cat were left out, as were searches containing 'Halloween costume'. Spelling variants of the same costume, such as 'spider-man costume', 'spider man costume' and 'spiderman costume', return identical figures and were counted once. Totals cover the most recent 12 months of data available, September 2025 to August 2026. National figures are the sum of the 50 states. Per-person figures use US Census Bureau Vintage 2025 population estimates for July 1, 2025.

Key sources: Google Keyword Planner monthly search volumes, 50 US states, September 2025 to August 2026; US Census Bureau, Vintage 2025 state population estimates (NST-EST2025), census.gov.

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