KINGDOM Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Brand New Visuals

The season premieres on January 6, 2023, at 12 AM JST.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Kingdom season 5 has unveiled a brand new visual while confirming the series release on January 6, 2023, at 12 AM JST. The upcoming anime will start broadcasting on NHK General TV in Japan. Animated under Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, you can anticipate a lot from Kingdom’s season 5 anime series. Besides the anime’s release date and time, the new iconic visual characters include Kan Ki, Raido, KokuOu, and Ma Ran.

Information related to the new visuals has also been revealed. According to the latest visual release on Monday, September 2023, Kingdom season 5 will air on January 6, 2024, at NHK General in Japan. The new season reveals the Hi Shin Unit, and the latest illustration reveals The Band of Bandits or the four members of Kan Ki’s only army.

The Huan Calvary is also known as a military force whose leader is a charismatic guy named Kan Ki. Kingdom’s narrative reveals that the Kan Ki army originally belonged to the Bandit Group that Kan Ki formed from different bandit clans.

The latest key visual for Kingdom Season 5 has given us a glimpse of what’s to come, and this illustration features Kan Ki, who will be voiced by Kentaro Ito, who also voiced Renji Abarai in Bleach. Kingdom season 5 will focus on Kan Ki; fans can also expect some thrilling moments from him.

Kingdom Season 5 - Everything You Need to Know

Other important characters like the female archer KokuOu, his loyal staff Raido, and Ma Ron accompany Kan Ki in the visual. These all are strong characters who will prepare for a fierce battle against the Zhao army in an epic clash at Koku You Hill, which suggests that these characters will play significant roles in the upcoming season, and fans can look forward to something real, intense, and action-packed.

In addition to the key visual, Kingdom’s official website has REVEALED the cast from season 5 and got comments from them. This kind of information is always exciting for fans since it gives them a glimpse of the series and makes them enthusiastic about the actors who will bring these characters to life.

The voice actor of Kan Ki is looking forward to seeing the members of the Kan Ki family showcasing their skills as ex-bandits. The anticipation suggests that there will be an epic character development from the Kan Ki family.

The excitement expressed by Haruka Nagamine, who voices KokuOu, as she read the intense battle scenes in the original manga hints at the action-packed and impactful nature of the battles we can expect to see in the new season. KokuOu's significant role in these battles adds an extra layer of anticipation for fans.

Kenji Nomura, who takes on the role of Rai Do, conveyed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the Kingdom series. His dedication to doing justice to Rai Do's character suggests that fans can look forward to a faithful and compelling portrayal of this important figure, ensuring an engaging viewing experience.

Mototeru Sakuma, THE VOICE actor for Ma Ron, shares in the excitement and encourages viewers to anticipate the fifth season eagerly. His enthusiasm is a promising sign for fans, indicating that Ma Ron's character will be brought to life with dedication and enthusiasm, enhancing the overall quality of the series.

With such a committed cast, Kingdom Season 5 is shaping to be an exciting and engaging continuation of the series. 



