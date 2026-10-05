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KILL. BURY. PRINT. Documentary Premieres on Peacock

The film follows the Willinghams' fight for press freedom after reporting on alleged misconduct within the Idabel Sheriff's Office.

By:

Peacock has premiered its newest true crime documentary film

, produced by MS NOW host Rachel Maddow. The documentary follows the chain of events of a standoff between a sheriff's department and the Willinghams, who own and run the local newspaper in Idabel, Oklahoma. The story garnered international attention after it was alleged that the sheriff's department discussed having the family killed after they reported on alleged sex, drugs, and violence within the town's law enforcement.

This documentary demonstrates just how far someone will go to try to minimize freedom of speech, drawing parallels to today's fraught political climate.

Clips

Clip 1:

After discovering the Idabel Sheriff's office was going to the County Commissioner meetings after the news media left, the owner of the McCurtain Gazette plants an audio-recording device and comes across shocking discoveries.

Clip 2:

After listening to the audio recording and hearing shocking discoveries, The McCurtain Gazette goes to great lengths to make sure the town is fully aware of the doings by the sheriff's office.

Clip 3:

Introduction to the Willinghams and their family-run newspaper, The McCurtain Gazette, which has covered all news and occurrences in Idabel, Oklahoma.

Clip 4:

Brief explanation of why the McCurtain Gazette going against the sheriff's department could lead to serious consequences.

Clip 5:

After publishing the audio recording, McCurtain Gazette owner Bruce Willingham realizes the consequences of the newspaper's actions and takes the proper steps to protect himself and his family.

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