KILL. BURY. PRINT. Documentary Premieres on Peacock
The film follows the Willinghams' fight for press freedom after reporting on alleged misconduct within the Idabel Sheriff's Office.
Peacock has premiered its newest true crime documentary film
This documentary demonstrates just how far someone will go to try to minimize freedom of speech, drawing parallels to today's fraught political climate.
Clips
Clip 1:
After discovering the Idabel Sheriff's office was going to the County Commissioner meetings after the news media left, the owner of the McCurtain Gazette plants an audio-recording device and comes across shocking discoveries.
Clip 2:
After listening to the audio recording and hearing shocking discoveries, The McCurtain Gazette goes to great lengths to make sure the town is fully aware of the doings by the sheriff's office.
Clip 3:
Introduction to the Willinghams and their family-run newspaper, The McCurtain Gazette, which has covered all news and occurrences in Idabel, Oklahoma.
Clip 4:
Brief explanation of why the McCurtain Gazette going against the sheriff's department could lead to serious consequences.
Clip 5:
After publishing the audio recording, McCurtain Gazette owner Bruce Willingham realizes the consequences of the newspaper's actions and takes the proper steps to protect himself and his family.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...