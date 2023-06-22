KEVIN HART: REALITY CHECK to Premiere on Peacock in July

Peacock has announced two exciting projects in partnership with Kevin Hart and his multi-platform media company, Hartbeat. Standup comedy special KEVIN HART: REALITY CHECK and the third season of Hart’s celebrity talk show, HART TO HEART will both premiere July 6 in celebration of Hart’s birthday.

KEVIN HART: REALITY CHECK is a one-hour unforgettable night of comedy special! Kevin Hart self-reflects on his growing family, fame, mentions on Black Twitter and more. Hart returns with a bang to a live sold out crowd, at Resort World in Las Vegas. This tell-all special provides audiences with genuine humor, candid conversations and hilarious tall-tales.

In the third season of HART TO HEART, Hart and his guests pop the cork on a variety of topics ranging from hilarious, never-before-told stories to career defining revelations. Each one-hour, in-depth interview takes place in Hart’s intimate wine cellar and will feature entertainment industry titans Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J.Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell and Will Smith.

HART TO HEART’s second season featured Chris Rock, JAY-Z, Mark Wahlberg, Pete Davidson, Tracee Elliss Ross, Tyler Perry, Saweetie, Mike Tyson, Simu Liu and Seth McFarlane. The first two seasons of HART TO HEART are currently available to stream in full on Peacock.

