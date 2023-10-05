KENNEDY Narrated by Peter Coyote & Featuring New Interviews with Conan O'Brien, Kennedy Family Members Coming to HISTORY Channel

The HISTORY® Channel continues to amplify its robust line-up of compelling presidential programming with the addition of “Kennedy,” the new eight-part docuseries from director and composer Ashton Gleckman, Gleckman’s production company Blackbird Pictures and Academy Award®-winning production company RadicalMedia.

Narrated by Emmy Award®-winner Peter Coyote, the 3-night event chronicles the remarkable life, enduring legacy, and ambitious leadership of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States.

The story unfolds through a cinematic library of archival materials and over 70 new interviews from those well-versed in JFK’s history including his niece Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, comedian and long-time member of the JFK Library Foundation's Board of Directors Conan O’Brien, actor Bruce Greenwood who previously portrayed Kennedy in film, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eileen McNamara.

Marking 60 years since JFK’s assassination, “Kennedy” is set to premiere Saturday, November 18 at 8pm ET/PT with three back-to-back one-hour episodes. The following three episodes air Sunday, November 19 and the final two air Monday, November 20 at 8pm ET/PT.

“John F. Kennedy's time as President of the United States serves as a timeless example of how empathetic leadership coupled with charisma, idealism, and the use of spoken word, transcends time,” said Gleckman. “I am excited to unveil this series on The HISTORY® Channel as a reminder of how JFK’s commitment to change bound a legacy that continues to inspire a new generation. I hope this intimate yet epic story about public service, personal growth, and leadership connects with young people, both this generation and future generations, as it did with me.”

Starting at 14 years old, Gleckman’s passion for film scoring and composition led to a remarkable series of projects and, in 2018, he even caught the attention of Academy Award®-winning composer Hans Zimmer (Gladiator) who dubbed him the “boy with bat ears” and offered him a job.

In 2019, Gleckman embarked on his directorial debut with the release of "We Shall Not Die Now," a feature-length Holocaust documentary which premiered at the Heartland International Film Festival. Following its success, his sophomore film, "The Hills I Call Home," is an intimate profile about a small town in the middle of the Appalachian Mountains. Now at 23 years old, Gleckman is set to premiere his third project with “Kennedy.”

“Kennedy” offers a comprehensive and engaging portrait of a man who left an indelible mark on the nation as the youngest president elected to office. From his early years to his tragic assassination in 1963, the docuseries covers JFK’s personal life, political career and historic thousand-day presidency in meticulous detail. Viewers will delve into the events, decisions, and challenges that shaped his policy. They will see intimate family moments and hear the famous speeches that forged his iconic image.

Pivotal events covered include JFK’s experiences during World War II, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Space Race, the Civil Rights Movement and more. The docuseries also highlights his unique relationships with significant historical figures including his wife Jacqueline Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, his rival in the 1960 election Richard Nixon, his speechwriter and closest advisor Ted Sorensen, political and social leader Dr. Martin Luther KING Jr., and many others.

Coupled with an extraordinary collection of captivating archival footage, photography, audio recordings, and Coyote’s narration, “Kennedy” also intertwines new conversations from Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy, Kennedy family member Anthony Shriver, presidential aides, authors, politicians, historians, and biographers to deepen the understanding of JFK’s incredible influence on politics and culture.

Gleckman, who directs, edits, co-scores, and produces the docuseries, worked closely with Drew Associates to include excerpts from the groundbreaking films of documentarian Robert Drew. The series also utilizes the extensive resources from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library archives and many other sources to weave together this compelling narrative of JFK as an influential figure in American history.

“Kennedy” continues the network’s successful run of presidential miniseries following this year’s “FDR,” the #1 miniseries on cable among men, last year’s “Theodore Roosevelt” and “Abraham Lincoln,” cable’s top two miniseries of the year among men, and “Grant” in 2020, the network’s #1 non-fiction miniseries of all time, all of which are produced by RadicalMedia.

Furthermore, The HISTORY® Channel is producing short form content featuring Gleckman telling his story as a young filmmaker who hopes to inspire the next generation to use film and the documentary medium to explore history and learn about our shared past.

The piece is part of the network's Save Our History initiative which will provide a grant to the Roybal Film and Television Magnet high school in Los Angeles to fund student film projects. The mission of the school is to build a more inclusive pipeline of historically underrepresented college and career ready students interested in the film and television industries. The HISTORY® Channel is a founding partner of the school.

“Kennedy” is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by RadicalMedia in association with Blackbird Pictures and Drew Associates Inc. Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick serve as executive producers for RadicalMedia. Ashton Gleckman serves as producer for Blackbird Pictures. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Zachary G. Behr serve as executive producers for The HISTORY® Channel.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to “Kennedy.” The series will stream the next day on The HISTORY® Channel app, history.com, and will be available to own wherever you purchase your favorite series.

Watch the trailer for the series here: