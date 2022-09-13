KENDAL MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL Tour Comes To North America For The First Time In Its History, September 19

The Kendal Mountain Tour is coming to the USA and Canada for the first time this fall bringing a selection of the very best short adventure documentaries to North American audiences.

Adventure Entertainment with support from presenting partners Montane, and OS Maps will bring this epic festival to audiences theatrically across NORTH AMERICA (U.S.A. and Canada) in cinemas in more than 75 markets beginning on September 19th. So what's different about the films you'll see on the Kendal Mountain Tour? Simple - these are films you won't catch elsewhere, incredible stories from award-winning filmmakers with a uniquely British and European slant. It's your chance to discover new people and places, characters you'll instantly warm to, in amazing locations you'll instantly make top of your bucket list.

The program is carefully selected by the team from Kendal Mountain Festival in the UK, which attracts over 20,000 outdoor enthusiasts to this legendary event every year. A similar program tours throughout the UK on an annual basis, and is now available to North American audiences, viewing in theaters across the U.S.



Kendal Mountain Festival, with presenting partners Montane, and OS Maps, will bring the Kendal Mountain Tour throughout the U.S.A. and Canada premiering with Santa Cruz, CA on September 19th, Seattle on September 22nd, Boston on October 4th and Denver on October 5th, before expanding into over 75 additional markets throughout the fall. View the Kendal Mountain Tour trailer here and get a glimpse into the world of cutting-edge outdoor storytelling, ACTION SPORTS and adventure.

The Kendal Mountain Tour is proudly produced in the USA & Canada by Adventure Entertainment.

"We're incredibly excited and honored to finally be bringing the Kendal Mountain Tour to our friends across the Atlantic! We've worked hard to program the best Festival films alongside hosting great guest speakers at our live events across North America. Join us for an evening that will celebrate adventure stories from some of the most spectacular places on earth. You'll be guided through our curation featuring a unique collection of travelers, athletes, activists, and creatives", says Steve Scott, Director of Kendal Mountain Festival.

Matt Hickman, Global Marketing Manager of Montane, says: "We are a long-term supporter of the Kendal Mountain Festival and are looking forward to expanding this support into the North American tour. At Montane, we aim to inspire people to immerse themselves in nature and push their boundaries of what is possible- what better way to do this than sharing a range of inspirational stories that our industry produces."

Britain's national mapping service Ordnance Survey (OS), which operates navigation app OS Maps, has confirmed its support for the 'Kendal Mountain Film Tour', with OS Maps joining the new US tour as a Presenting Partner. The two organizations will combine to host a selection of tales of inspiration and high-quality tools for adventure to new audiences in the US and Canada.

Nick Giles, Managing Director for OS Leisure says: "We are delighted to join together with the 'Kendal Mountain Film Tour' on their expansion into the US and Canada. Both our organizations are driven by a shared passion for the outdoors; focusing on encouraging and inspiring more people to explore their local neighborhood or further afield."

To find theaters near you screening Kendal Mountain Tour, go to: https://us.kendalmountaintour.com/

Over 40 years ago, back in October 1980, Kendal hosted a new low-key two-day event. Named the 'Kendal Mountaineering Film Festival', visitors experienced art, seminars, films, photography and - importantly - "two bars". Little did they know what they had started, or how influential the event would become. As the event grew in stature and popularity it attracted greater audience numbers, plus a veritable 'who's who' from the world of climbing and mountaineering. Yvon Chouinard, Reinhold Messner, Catherine Destivelle, Fred Beckey, Barry Blanchard, Lynn Hill, Jeff Lowe, Tommy Caldwell, Chris Sharma, Ueli Steck and Will Gadd to name but a few of those who have stood on the Kendal stage. And in film, the Festival became globally respected as a launchpad and international showcase for mountain and outdoor film, premiering or screening such classics as 'The Bat', 'Five Days One Summer', 'Hard Grit', 'Touching The Void' and more recently 'Free Solo', '14 Peaks' and 'The Rescue'. 'Kendal' became recognized as the main annual social event for outdoor enthusiasts in the UK and Europe, and built its strong international reputation. Since then, Kendal has gone on to become a global touring film festival spreading across the United Kingdom, China and now coming to the United States and Canada for the first time.